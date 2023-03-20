Science of Exercise: Read the 7 Best Long Reads on Evidence.

Harriet Noble from Studio PI

Physical activity is one of the best things we can do to keep our bodies and minds healthy and free from disease. But whether you like exercise or not, sifting through tons of research, fads, and conflicting advice can be overwhelming.

up to date New Scientist Essentials Guide provides all evidence-based answers to exercise questions. To celebrate its release, we’re creating seven of our most popular in-depth articles exploring the science of fitness, available for free until March 27th.

Whether you’re looking for marathon training tips or just want to know how many steps you need to take each day, click here to register for free as a newscientist.com user to unlock free access to these premium articles. increase.

How many steps do you really need per day?

10,000 steps per day is widely accepted as a goal for daily physical activity. But did you know that this number was not based on science, but was a marketing tool when the first commercial pedometer was launched in Japan? We look at people who have very good cardiovascular health and figure out what we should really be aiming for. Spoiler: Not 10,000.

What flexibility do you really need?

Many people try to touch their toes or do splits, but they tend to think that being flexible helps with pain, posture, etc. Not for reasons to think.

Why Exercise Doesn’t Burn Calories

For many of us, exercise is part of trying to maintain a healthy weight. But in recent years, research by Herman Ponzer and his colleagues at Duke University in North Carolina has revealed a surprising new understanding of metabolism.

Their research suggests that highly active people burn about the same calories as those who have a desk job all day. What’s going on and what does it mean for our health and waistlines?

Which is better for you, running or walking?

It’s no secret that exercise does wonders for our health, but things get even more complicated when it comes to the type, amount, and frequency of exercise. We know that running gets your heart pumping and has benefits for your body and brain, but for some people, the mere thought of going for a run can make them feel uncomfortable or terrified. In this article, we ask if pounding the pavement is really necessary, or if a leisurely stroll is enough. No matter which camp you’re in, there should be some welcome news.

Why Strength Training Is The Best Way To Be Healthy

Once you’ve decided whether to run or walk, read this article before lacing your trainers. When it comes to fitness, building strength has long played an important role, second only to aerobic exercise. , prolong life, and protect against major causes of death. Skip it at your peril. The good news is that you don’t have to pump iron to get the boost.

How to avoid hitting walls in a marathon

When it comes to exercise advice, there are some phenomena where having science on your side really helps. One of them is hitting a wall while racing. This is also known as “bonking”. It’s a feeling that your legs are jelly-like and you don’t want to go on like this. We know this is a result of less stored energy, but science now helps explain why it only happens to some people and times and it doesn’t happen to you. This is a must read if you are training for long hours.

How the way you move changes the way you think and feel

Finally, let’s look at how exercise affects the brain instead of the body. The potential impacts here are far-reaching, but science journalist and author Caroline Williams literally wrote a book about the powerful psychic effects of the activity.This article is based on her book moveWhether it’s more creativity, improved resilience, or higher self-esteem, evidence shows that ways to move your body can help.

New Scientist’s Essential Guide No. 16: Exercises

For a detailed guide to exercise, how it affects us, how much we need and how we can make it easier, check out our latest New Scientist Essentials Guideprint and new scientist app.