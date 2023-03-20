An in-solution snapshot of SARS-COV-2 main protease maturation process and inhibition

Native mass analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Mpro C145S

Native mass spectroscopy analysis of peaks containing multimers of SARS-CoV-2 Mpro C145S revealed that the sample is composed of a mix of monomers, dimers, trimers and tetramers (Fig. 1), as previously indicated by SEC-MALS analysis6. Additionally, we observed monomer particles that contain sequences of folded and unfolded uncleaved nsp4-nsp5 peptide. In line with our previous model of maturation, in which the cleavage of N-terminal peptide serves as the trigger for dimerization.

Fig. 1: Native mass spectrometry of C145S SARS-CoV-2 Mpro. From left to right, peaks show monomers cleaved (blue semicircle) an uncleaved (red semicircle), dimers formed by cleaved (blue circles) or half-cleaved (blue-red circle) particles, trimers formed by two cleaved and one uncleaved particles (two thirds blue, one-third red circles) and tetramers formed by two cleaved and two uncleaved particles (two-quarters blue, two-quarters red). Minor peaks of other forms are described in supplementary materials. Graphs were plotted from individual native mass spectrometry experiments.

However, native mass spectroscopy also revealed that the peaks containing oligomeric states could be formed by the combination of uncleaved (theoretical mass of 34,554.54 Da) and cleaved (theoretical mass of 33,780.58 Da) nsp4-nsp5 particles. The same goes both for trimers or tetramers peaks, that surprisingly could be composed by all combinatory possibilities of cleaved and non-cleaved peptides (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Fig. 1). This contradicts preliminary models of Mpro maturation, in which N-terminal processing dictates the dimerization6,12,13. It is also clear by the mass relative quantities that the equilibria of oligomeric states favor the states where more cleaved elements are present (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Fig. 1), still befitting with that model were N-terminal cleavage is directly involved in dimerization.

To confirm these results, we performed a secondary native mass spectroscopy analysis of sample 2 using different setup. Using an Orbitrap Q-Exactive UHMR, seven charge state distributions were observed. We compared the data of with the previous run from Agilent instrument in Supplementary Fig. 6. An abundant charge state distribution near m/z ~ 2500 and centered at 11+ ion corresponds to Mpro with molecular mass 34,556 ± 24 Da (m1 in Supplementary Fig. 6). A low-abundance charge state distribution with a similar magnitude of the charge is also observed, which corresponds to a species with mass 33,865 ± 44 Da (m2 in Supplementary Fig. 6). These two charge state distributions can be assigned to the different Mpro monomers. Multiple peak series can be found between m/z 4000–5000 (all of which are centered at charge state 16 + ), which correspond to ions with molecular weights consistent with m1m1 homo- and m1m2 heterodimers, i.e., 67,687 ± 44 Da for homodimers and 68,466 ± 9 Da for heterodimers. Interestingly, the additional peaks in the spectrum correspond to charge state that deconvolute to molecular weights that are consistent with higher order oligomeric states, with different amounts of m1 and m2. Still, the data shows that sample 2 is composed of native particles combining cleaved and uncleaved protomers, confirming our previous observation.

Cryo-EM reveals in solution details of N-terminal processing

Here we describe the cryo-Em structure of SARS-CoV-2 Mpro C145S at 3.5 Å (Fig. 2). The final model showed all 306 residues from C145S Mpro visible for both chains, plus clear evidence of an at least 11 residues long peptide occupying both active sites (Fig. 3a). The final model showed no rotamers, Cβ or Ramachandran outliers, and a map-model correlation coefficient (CC) of 0.80 (Fig. 3b, c). Model and/or map were deposited under the codes 8EY2 (for PDB) and EMD-28666 (for EMDB). Final cryo-EM model is very similar to X-ray known structures (Fig. 3d), with an RMSD of 0.7 Å (for 3,909 atoms) when compared with the mature dimeric form of Mpro (PDB 7KPH), or 1.2 Å (for 3,822 atoms) when compared with X-ray structure of C145S mutant (PDB 7N5Z) (Fig. 3d and e). Statistics and parameters from data collection and processing are available in Table 1.

Fig. 2: Cryo-EM data processing schematic for C145S SARS-CoV-2 Mpro. a Aligned micrographs, with scale bar at the bottom. b CTF-function calculated from obtained micrographs. c Extracted particles examples. d Detailed schematic of steps taken for final reconstruction, highlighting obtained 2D and 3D classes, and first high-resolution reconstruction. e Fourier shell correlation (FSC) between half maps of the final reconstructions. At the top, graph shows FSCs versus spatial frequency calculated in directions x (blue), y (green) and z (red). Average cos phase is in black, and global FSC is plotted in yellow. At the bottom, percentage of per angle FSC (blue) overlaid with gold standard FSC plot (red). f Local resolution projected on the final map from two orientations.

Fig. 3: A. Overview of SARS-CoV-2 C145S Mpro cryo-EM model. a Four-sides rotation view of final map displayed as surface, with chains A and B coloured in white and grey, respectively, and active site peptide map coloured in cyan. b Chain A (blue) domain III model fitted into final map (grey). c Chain A (blue) and B (salmon) interface region fitted into final cryo-EM map (grey). d Superposition of X-ray Mpro model (yellow, PDB 7KPH), X-ray SARS-CoV-2 C145S Mpro (pink, PDB 7N5Z) and SARS-CoV-2 C145S Mpro cryo-EM model (dark blue). e SARS-CoV-2 C145S Mpro cryo-EM model chain A (left) and (right) coloured according its RMSD versus X-ray model of Mpro (PDB 7KPH).

Table 1 Cryo-EM data collection, refinement and validation parameters and statistics

It was previously assumed that the tetrameric sample of Mpro C145S observed in the solution had the same organization than the one obtained with crystal structure of dimer-dimer association6. However, the cryo-EM structure of Mpro C145S revealed a dimeric particle of Mpro anchored to the nsp4-nsp5 region in the moment that precedes cleavage, with detailed density of P and P‘ key residues (Fig. 3a). The 3.5 Å resolution structure provides structural insights into an important step of Mpro maturation, the N-terminal cleavage, exhibiting a clear electron density of the peptide in both chains A and B of the dimer (Fig. 3a). The electric potential map around the active site Ser145* indicates a non-covalent interaction of the nsp4/nps5 peptide (residues SAVLQ of nsp4 and residues 1-6 of nsp5 Mpro, SGFRKM), forming an extended β-sheet maintained mostly by hydrogen bonds at Thr24, Gly143, Ser145*, His163, Glu166 and Gln189 (Fig. 4a). Substrate positions exhibited a binding position highly like the crystallographic structures of Mpro in complex with the physiological peptide substrate (PDBid 7N6N and 7DVP) with RMSD values of respectively of 0.57 and 0.9 calculated between 30 and 54 atoms.

Fig. 4: Detailed view on Mpro C145S peptide interaction. a Active site view of Mpro C145S chain A surface (in grey) bound to nsp4-nsp5 peptide (yellow sticks). Subsites are denotated from S4 to S5’. b Detailed view of Mpro C145S chain A active site residues (in grey) bound to nsp4-nsp5 peptide (yellow sticks), with cryo-EM map showed as surface (contour level of 4.55). c Interaction scheme between nsp4-nsp5 peptide and Mpro C145S chain A. d Selected low-pass filtered particles, highlighting dimer particles (marked with a blue line) bound to monomeric uncleaved particles (marked with a red line). Scale bar is show at the bottom left. e Schematic representation of Mpro C145S dimer (blue) bound to uncleaved particles (red).

In the cryo-EM model, we can see Gln0 occupying the S1 subsite, with its NE2 side chain moiety interacting with OE1 atom of residue Glu166 through a hydrogen bond (2.7 Å and 2.5 Å for chains A and B, respectively). Additionally, OG atom of Ser145* forms a hydrogen bond with main chain hydroxyl group of Gln0. The Gly143 main chain amide donates a hydrogen bond to P1’ carbonyl oxygen, stabilizing the oxyanion hole during catalysis. Leu-1 at the S2 subsite interacts with Gln189 through a hydrogen bond formed between Leu-1 main chain amide and Gln189 side chain OE1 (Fig. 4a, b). Met49, Met149 and Gln189 from the S2 subsite assume a more open conformation compared with captured unbound forms of the enzyme. At the S3 subsite, there is an interaction between the polar atoms of the Val-2 main chain and Glu166 side chain (Fig. 4c). The hydroxyl group of main chain Ala-3 in P4 donates a hydrogen bond to NE2 of Gln189. The lack of polar interactions between protein sites S2-S4 with protein residues would help to explain the variety of distinct amino acids these positions are willing to accommodate. The density map of active site anchored Mpro particle only extends towards residues Met6 from Mpro, suggesting that the rest of the particle is too mobile for model reconstruction.

By carefully inspecting low pass filtered particles used for final reconstruction, we noticed an elongated satellite particle anchored around each one of the dimer active sites regions, with size and shape consistent with a partially folded monomer of Mpro (Fig. 4d). Contrasting with the dimer-dimer complex formed during the C-terminal cleavage, these elongated protomers are randomly distributed around the active site, indicating that the particles are misfolded (Fig. 4d, e). Moreover, the elongated particles shaped as nsp5 monomers does not seem to form dimers (Fig. 4e). These observations are in line with our previous model of immature Mpro, in which we showed that the addition of three non-cleavable amino acids to its N-termini disrupts Mpro folding and prevents dimerization6. Nevertheless, our structure reveals a unique view of the dimeric form of Mpro caught during the cleavage of the N-termini in solution. We could not generate 2D or 3D classes highlighting the satellite particles, which agrees with the partially folded hypothesis.

3D variability analysis reveals in solution flexibility of the active site

Many in-silico molecular simulations and docking studies have tried to describe Mpro in solution movement and substrate recognition14,15, no ly determined model is available to validate these free of the enclosure of crystal constrains. In here, we used the cryo-EM model to study the dynamic of Mpro during N-terminal cleavage. For that, the particles used for model reconstruction were analyzed using cryoSPARC 3DVA tool for sorting in solution variability of Mpro. The first of four eigenvector components explored generated low-quality volumes that were not interpretable. The other three (components 2, 3 and 4) produced volume frames that were used for analysis of particle variability. In all three, one can see a volume with shape of Mpro bound to the nsp4 peptide in both active sites, suggesting that particles of other oligomeric states were filtered during data processing. As expected, the analysis indicate that the highest conformational plasticity is concentrated in the active site region of Mpro, with the highest RMSD concentrated in the regions of helix 43-53, and in the β-hairpins 19-27, 62-65 and 166-171. Helix 43-53 contains key residues that are involved in the shaping of hydrophobic subsite S2, including Met49. Together with Met165, Met49 form a substrate recognition cavity, with a preference for hydrophobic side chains such as leucine and valine6. The β-hairpin 19-27, responsible for the formation of S1’ subsite also appears to be remarkably mobile when compared with the rest of the protein.

The analysis indicates that both active sites are gradually expanding and contracting over the frames (Supplementary Fig. 2). The expansion of Mpro active site was already correlated with the substrate and ligand binding6,16, so it is likely that this variability is correlated with distinct moments of substrate anchoring. The conformational flexibility of Mpro active site during substrate and ligand binding has been previously observed using cryogenic and room-temperature X-ray crystallography6,17. Kneller et al. demonstrated that during ligand binding, secondary structural elements that form P2-P5 subsites are driven from original position for ligand/substrate accommodation up to 2.4 Å, shifting the shape and electrostatic potential of the site17. The expansion-contraction movements of the active site seem to be symmetrical for both Mpro protomers (Supplementary Fig. 2). This diverge significantly from multiple in-silico studies that have demonstrated that Mpro protomers are independently active18,19,20, but would help to explain why dimerization is critical for full enzyme efficiency. The active site plasticity of in-solution coronaviruses Mpro is critical to understanding the enzyme dynamics and should assist drug discovery campaigns, especially for those platforms relying on in-silico analysis of protein-ligand interaction, which often do not correlate with data21.

MAT-POS-e194df51-1 cause accumulation of unfolded particles

The C145S Mpro sample was shown to be a valuable tool to investigate the in-vitro behavior of Mpro 6. Here we explore the capacity of our method to explore the study the effect of potent inhibitors on the enzyme maturation. Our first object was the competitive non-covalent inhibitor MAT-POS-e194df51-1, developed by the COVID Moonshot initiative, with a pIC 50 of 7.5. Samples containing monomeric C145S Mpro (sample 1) or tetrameric C145S Mpro (sample 2) were incubated with two concentrations of MAT-POS-e194df51-1, and their oligomeric state was monitored over the course of 48 h by SEC-MALS and compared with control. For simplification, trimers were considered to be part of the tetramers pool.

At 0 h, sample 1 control presented a 1.0/0.0 (monomer/dimer) ratio, progressing to 0.88/0.12 at 24 h and 0.39/0.61 at 48 h (Fig. 5a). Regarding sample 1 containing 4:1 MAT-POS-e194df51-1/protein, it remained at a ratio of 1.0/0.0 monomer/dimer between 0 h and 24 h, only progressing to 0.004/0.996 by the 48 h timepoint (Fig. 5b). Reducing the MAT-POS-e194df51-1/protein molar ratio from 4:1 to 0.4:1 returned the behavior to closer to that of the control, reaching a monomer/dimer ratio of 0.89/0.11 at 24 h and 0.74/0.25 at 48 h. Sample 1 showed that unfolded monomers are basically forming fully mature dimers over time. MAT-POS-e194df51-1 to sample 1, both concentrations seem to inhibit the dimer maturation and cause the accumulation of unfolded monomers particles. With this experiment we were able to demonstrate a unique effect of MAT-POS-e194df51-1 on the enzyme cycle that was never saw, showing not only its capacity of competing with the substrate but also blocking the enzyme maturation cycle and accumulate uncleaved polyprotein. In 2018 Constant et a.l demonstrated for Dengue protease NS3 that the most effective inhibitors should specifically target cleavage sites that would accumulate uncleaved viral protein precursors22. In this case, this inhibited phenotype might trans-dominantly inhibit other in-cell viral phenotypes, possibly suppressing the generation of drug-resistant variants. More studies will be necessary to comprehend the effect of non-cleaved elements in the SARS-CoV-2 metabolism.

Fig. 5: Schematic representation of in solution dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 C145S Mpro monomeric form (sample 1) analyzed with SEC-MALS. a Control reaction containing monomers at 0 h (top), after 24 h incubation (middle) and after 48 h (bottom). b Monomers conversion reaction in presence of non-covalent inhibitor MAT-POS-e194df51-1 at 0 h (top), after 24 h incubation (middle) and after 48 h (bottom). c Monomers conversion reaction in presence of covalent inhibitor Nirmatrelvir at 0 h (top), after 24 h incubation (middle) and after 48 h (bottom).

For control of sample 2, we saw the ratio of 0.43/0.34/0.23 monomer/dimer/tetramer protein mass detected at 0 h, changing to 0.09/0.89/0.02 at 24 h and 0.0/0.98/0.02 at 48 h (Fig. 6a). For sample 2 containing 4:1 MAT-POS-e194df51-1/protein, we saw the ratio of 0.49/0.45/0.05 monomer/dimer/tetramer protein mass detected at 0 h, changing to 0.49/0.51/0.0 at 24 h and 0.45/0.55/0.02 at 48 h (Fig. 6b). For sample 2 containing 0.4:1 MAT-POS-e194df51-1/protein, we saw the ratio of 0.46/0.47/0.06 monomer/dimer/tetramer protein mass detected at 0 h, changing to 0.26/0.73/0.0 at 24 h and 0.02/0.96/0.02 at 48 h.

Fig. 6: Schematic representation of in solution dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 C145S Mpro tetrameric form (sample 2) analyzed with SEC-MALS. a Control reaction containing tetramers at 0 h (top), after 24 h incubation (middle) and after 48 h (bottom). b Tetramers conversion reaction in presence of non-covalent inhibitor MAT-POS-e194df51-1 at 0 h (top), after 24 h incubation (middle) and after 48 h (bottom). c Tetramers conversion reaction in presence of covalent inhibitor Nirmatrelvir at 0 h (top), after 24 h incubation (middle) and after 48 h (bottom).

On the control of this experiment, we saw that the sample initiates as a mix of tetramers, dimers and monomers. Over the course of 48 h, both monomers and tetramers are extinguished, and dimers seen to became predominant. The presence of MAT-POS-e194df51-1 on sample 2 seem to cause the same effect that in sample 1 of blocking monomer consumption, but also seem to accelerate the consumption of tetramers. If we think about the tetramer samples as being the enzyme-substrate complex, it is logical that a competitive inhibitor would have this effect on the sample as it causes the dislocation of the unfolded substrate that is bound to Mpro active site. In parallel with sample 1, sample 2 monomers conversion to dimers was also blocked by the presence of MAT-POS-e194df51-1, revealing that the inhibitor not only blocks activity but also might prevent the maturation process, possibly enhancing the antiviral effect beyond its potency to the target.

Covalent inhibitor Nirmatrelvir induces dimerization

The effect of covalent Mpro inhibitor Nirmatrelvir/PF-07321332 with a pIC 50 of 7.710 was also tested with against C145S samples. The effect of this molecule was remarkably different from that with MAT-POS-e194df51-1 (Fig. 5c). For sample 1 containing 4:1 Nirmatrelvir/protein, we saw the ratio of 0.65/0.35 between monomers/dimers protein mass detected at 0 h, changing to 0.06/0.94 at 24 h and 0.02/0.98 at 48 h (Fig. 5c). For sample 2 containing 4:1 Nirmatrelvir/protein, we saw the ratio of 0.31/0.56/0.12 between monomers/dimers/tetramers protein mass detected at 0 h, changing to 0.0/0.88/0.12 at 24 h and 0.0/0.98/0.02 at 48 h (Fig. 6c).

In sample 1, the presence of Nirmatrelvir seen to strongly induce the formation of dimers from monomers even at zero hours and enhance the ratio of dimer formation over time significantly, with almost full conversion after 24 h (Fig. 5c). In sample 2, both monomers and tetramers equilibrium also seem to be dislocated to favor dimer formation (Fig. 6c). While for the tetramer increased consumption could be explained simple by the competition between Nirmatrelvir and the substrate-enzyme complex, the accelerated ratio of monomers conversion into dimers was completely unexpected. Yet, these unique results might shed light in the details of the first step of protein maturation, the N-terminal processing.

Covalent linkage induces Mpro dimerization

Our initial model for this step was that the N-terminal cleavage is a mix of cis and trans-events, and its proper cleavage would eliminate the steric hindrance that would be preventing dimerization6, which was in line with previous prosed models for SARS-CoV Mpro 12,13. However, the fact that the covalent inhibitor (but not a non-covalent) might induce dimerization in a non-cleaved sample suggests that the trigger of the dimerization is not the N-terminal processing, but the induced fit caused by the covalent linkage itself. This model would also explain why oligomers can be formed by the combination of non-cleaved and cleaved particles rather than only cleaved particles (Supplementary Fig.1).

To confirm this hypothesis, we crystalized Mpro C145S monomers in the presence of Nirmatrelvir. The crystal structure revealed that despite the C145S mutation, Nirmatrelvir is linked covalently to the protein. Notwithstanding, we also observed displacement of Mpro helixes αF, αH and αI from adjacent Domain III, which seem to be caused by the steric hindrance from non-cleaved N-terminal amino acids (Fig. 7). This is like our previous structure of immature Mpro, with the exception that we do not see the displacement of active site residues Phe140, Glu166, Pro168 and Gln1896. This suggested that the covalent linkage permit the proper reshaping of the active site, allowing the dimerization event even in the absence of proper N-terminal cleavage. One might infer that in order to prevent dimerization, an inhibitor must be non-covalent and successfully inhibit the monomeric form of Mpro binding to all the eleven distinct cleavage sites at the viral polyprotein.

Fig. 7: Cartoon model of X-ray structure of Mpro C145S bound to Nirmatrelvir, with chain A showed in yellow, and chain B showed in blue. Ser1 and Gln-1 alpha carbons are highlighted as red spheres. Native Mpro is shown as grey transparent cartoon, with Ser1 alpha-carbon highlighted as a green sphere.

If one combines the cryo-EM structure of C145S mutant bound to a uncleaved peptide with our previous X-ray structure of C145S (PDB 7N6N) chains A (cleaved peptide covalently bound to Ser145) and chain B (post-cleaved peptide), we can glimpse the structural modifications of Mpro during all steps of the enzymatic processing (Fig. 8). These structures reveal that the enzymatic process starts with key amino acids positioned in similar manner with than the apo-structure (Fig. 8a), but loop β166-171 must be pushed towards the enzyme core to accommodate substrate peptides P3-P5 (Fig. 8b). Next, during the covalent enzyme-substrate intermediary, this loop β166-171 must be pushed even further the enzyme core to allow a shorten covalent distance between C/S145 and the scissile-bond carbonyl C and proper anchoring to the active site, while helixes 43-53 and 62-65 show a loosen conformation (Fig. 8c). After cleavage, the product peptide is no more linked to C/S145, allowing the active site domain return to its apo conformation (Fig.8d). During this process, Mpro active site surface undergoes significant structural and electrostatic potential modifications to accommodate all enzyme-substrate intermediary conformations, now detailed in this series of structures (Fig. 8).