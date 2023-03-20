Health
May be due to problems with the brain’s energy supply
Scientists have been working for decades to understand the underlying causes of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. However, one of the reasons for the lack of a cure for this disease is the complexity of the human brain and the disease itself.
One of the leading theories in the field suggests that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by the abnormal accumulation of two proteins called Alzheimer’s disease. amyloid beta and tau It causes plaques and tangles in the brain. Amyloid plaques are clumps that form between neurons and can damage surrounding cells, while tau tangles block communication between neurons.
read more:
Alzheimer’s disease: a surprising new theory about what causes it
For years, scientists have tried to understand how these proteins begin to accumulate and how this affects brain health and leads to memory loss. studies have been conducted, but with limited success. treatment and prevention Alzheimer’s disease.
This has led many experts in the field to wonder if there are other things to look at in the brain when it comes to understanding and treating Alzheimer’s disease.
recent articles in new scientist It explains important ideas in the field of brain health. This article focuses on another theory that damage to mitochondria (energy-producing structures within cells) may actually be the cause of Alzheimer’s disease.
lack of energy
Mitochondria are found in almost every cell in the body. They use both the oxygen from their food and a breakdown product to make a high-energy molecule known as adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is like the energy currency of the cell and powers a rechargeable battery. It’s like Our cells use ATP for the energy they need to perform their daily functions and keep themselves healthy. Mitochondria can be replenished with energy when they are depleted.
Mitochondria have many other functions that are important for cell health, such as directing the cell’s nucleus (the hub of the cell’s genetic information) to perform critical functions and sending signals to other cells. It also has functions. They are also rich in antioxidants, molecules that protect cells from damage.
Mitochondria are especially important for the brain.Although the human brain comprises only about 2% of total body weight, even at rest, the brain about 20% of the body’s total energy expenditure. The body’s control center, the brain, needs this energy to perform many vital functions that allow you to blink, smile, memorize poetry, and almost anything else.
Therefore, our brain cells, especially neurons, brain cells that send and receive signals from the brain to other parts of the body, require high energy.This is why each neuron can contain thousands of mitochondria.
Neurons are thought to form at birth and not regenerate at any point in a person’s life. Instead, their mitochondria and cell parts are constantly rotating and renewing. , allowing the neuron to function properly. Essentially, this means that as long as your mitochondria are healthy, so are your neurons.
But what happens when mitochondria stop working? produce enough energy For our cells to perform their functions and repair damage? This means that cells can start accumulating damage. In neurons, this can lead to damage and even death.
This is the basis of the mitochondrial cascade hypothesis.
loss of mitochondria
of Mitochondrial cascade hypothesis This landmark article reviewed a number of studies that had previously found evidence of mitochondrial damage in Alzheimer’s disease. proposed a new theory suggesting that it may provide an alternative explanation for
but despite growing evidence showing mitochondrial loss in neurons of Alzheimer’s disease patientthe idea that Mitochondrial dysfunction It may be a cause that remains on the fringes of dementia research. There are many reasons for this.
First, most of the limited funding given to dementia research in the last few decades has gone to scientists studying amyloid beta and tau. Thanks to promising research in an area that suggested cutting back. amyloid beta and tau It can affect cognitive function in the brain.
Second, until relatively recently, the methods used to study human mitochondria were limited.This means that their ability to detect, prevent, or treat mitochondrial dysfunction has also been limited. Field development It may soon be possible to transfer healthy mitochondria into cells. Therefore, this allows us to study what happens when we replace damaged mitochondria in neurons in Alzheimer’s patients.
However, while problems with brain mitochondria are clearly linked to neurodegenerative diseases, there are still many questions that must be resolved before treatments can be developed. We need to understand how we can inflict and prevent this damage.
Dementia is a complex disease. This may mean that there is no one-size-fits-all treatment. It may be necessary to target multiple different mechanisms to treat disease.
