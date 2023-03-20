National Kidney Month Helps Raise Awareness About Kidney Disease





National Kidney Month hopes to raise awareness of kidney disease

Hide transcript

How right. thank you. In medical alerts this morning, March is National Kidney Month, and it's your chance to raise awareness about kidney disease and what you need to be aware of. Joining us live this morning is DR. Mohamed Ibrahim of the National Kidney Foundation. good morning. Doctor. IBRAHI: Good morning. Thank you for being here today. >> Thank you for your participation. Please tell us about National Kidney Month. Doctor. Ibrahi: Recognition and progression of kidney disease in ways that prevent it, because chronic kidney disease can be screened early and the progression of ED can be slowed. But in later stages, dialysis or transplantation. We looked at this population and tried to screen it. Knowing that more than a third of the population is at risk for chronic kidney disease and half of these people have chronic kidney disease and may have a condition they don't know about. You may be shocked. This is because there are several real causes of chronic kidney disease and they are commonly available everywhere. For example, diabetes was a major risk factor for developing chronic kidney disease. This is why tight control of diabetes is important. Kidneys and high blood pressure can damage the small blood vessels in the kidneys, increasing the risk of chronic kidney disease, so high blood pressure can cause phonic kidney disease. is interesting. Because I was going to ask you what it is and what to look out for when Seymour Dialysis Clinic talks about emerging kidney disease and the need for dialysis. When you think about the causes everywhere, who is most at risk? Dr. IBRAHI: You may already have diabetes or high blood pressure. There are several causes, including having a family history of kidney disease. Being positive to have a positive family does not mean genetically developing chronic kidney disease, but there may be environmental and social factors that cause multiple members to develop kidney disease. There are. >> What signs are you looking out for? IBRAHI: Unfortunately AT may go silent early on. There are 5 stages. Early stages are not shown, but most people are diagnosed around stage 2 or 3 of chronic kidney disease, and things are starting to slow down, so progress should be slowed. There may be indications associated with suboptimal functionality. For example, in general, the person may feel more fatigued, sleep less well, have general anxiety, and also some changes, such as muscle spasms. and then the person has swollen legs, ankles, and arms, and persistently swollen eyes. Therefore, early stage B can be detected by looking at blood tests, specific biomarkers in the blood that help diagnose chronic kidney disease. It is important to note that we have limited resources and less access to healthcare unless we access a provider. Therefore, the risk of chronic kidney disease is increased. chronic kidney disease. >> Social determinants of health are really changing the way people access them, putting others at higher risk. Are there things you can do to prevent or slow down kidney disease? Doctor. IBRAHI: First, the National Kidney Foundation has a quiz online to determine your risk of developing chronic kidney disease. Determine your risk of developing kidney disease if you have predisposing factors such as high blood pressure or diabetes. You can discuss the results of this test with your doctor. Also, be sure to tell your doctor about any specific activities or medications you are taking that may affect kidney function. Your doctor can do the right tests to make a definitive diagnosis of kidney disease. , it is important. Our role is to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease so that patients can receive dialysis. >> Thank you for sharing this information. This is something that starts quietly. It can be scary. >> true. truth. Like I said, over 30% of the population is at risk, and half of this 30% may have chronic kidney disease that they don't know about. >> You can get more information here. >> true. Here you can find quizzes and take them online. IT IS QUICK, Basic Information, 1 min

