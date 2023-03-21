Health
Achilles heel that could lead to a universal coronavirus cure
Austin, Texas — Researchers behind the discoveries that led to a vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19 have identified a potential Achilles heel present in all coronaviruses. These findingsLed by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, it could also help develop improved treatments for COVID-19 and protect against existing and emerging coronaviruses.
Most vaccines and antibody-based therapies for COVID-19 neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus by disrupting the interaction between the viral protein spike and ACE2 receptors on human cells. However, mutations in the spike protein mean that new variants of SARS-CoV-2 may escape the antibody response in humans, making treatments less effective and vaccinated individuals still breaking. The researchers are tackling this question by focusing on the portion of the spike protein that is critical for virus survival and does not mutate.
The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is composed of two subunits called S1 and S2. The S1 subunit binds to the ACE2 receptor, while the S2 subunit allows the virus to fuse with the membrane of the cell it is trying to access. Most mutations in the spike protein affect its S1 subunit, whereas the S2 portion is relatively constant in all seven human coronaviruses, making it a prime target for therapeutic antibodies and vaccines.
“We know that S2-directed antibodies are produced after COVID-19 infection, and similar subunits of influenza and HIV are also targeted by the body’s antibodies.” Study with co-first authors Yimin Huang and Annalee Nguyen Molecular Biosciences, UT Austin, led the. “But we know very little about the antibodies that bind to the S2 subunit.”
Less than 5% of the approximately 7,000 known anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies that target S2 are the only two classes of S2-binding antibodies that have been characterized in detail. Researchers have identified a third class of antibodies that target portions of S2 that are highly similar among coronaviruses.
The researchers found that this class of antibodies binds to the hinge of the S2 subunit, which plays an important role in the subunit’s shape change when the virus fuses with the human cell membrane. Further analysis showed that access to the point at which antibodies bind to this hinge, called the epitope, depends on shape-change dynamics across the spike protein. When Spike binds to her ACE2 receptor, it gains access to Hinge.
Antibodies interfered with the spike protein’s ability to fuse the virus and human cell membranes, but were inferior in its ability to completely neutralize the virus. indirectly kills virus-infected cells by inducing the process of
In one experiment, the antibody induced human natural killer cells to destroy SARS-CoV-2 infected cells. In another example, the S2 antibody engulfed cells called monocytes and destroyed infected cells. This suggests that S2 antibodies may not be potent enough to block infection directly, but could be used to activate or boost immune responses.
“We have identified an epitope in the S2 subunit of SARS-CoV-2 that is constant in all pathogenic coronavirus strains,” said senior author Jennifer Maynard, a professor in the Makketta Department of Chemical Engineering at UT Austin. . “Although targeting this epitope alone is unlikely to be potent enough as a therapy or vaccine, therapeutic strategies that could enhance access to this epitope could allow pre-existing human antibodies to target other antibody-directed cells. We may be able to facilitate viral clearance more effectively through the killing process.”
Students and faculty from the College of Natural Sciences and the Cockrell School of Engineering led the research and collaborated with staff from several other institutions. Team members include his Jason McLellan, Silva, Huang, Ching-Lin Hsieh, Amanda Bohanon, Alison Lee and Dzifa Amengor from the University of Natural Sciences. Maynard, Nguyen, Rebecca Willen, Alam Kerkess, Laura Azouz, Kevin Lee, Yuton Liu and Andrea DiVenere from the Cockrell School. Kevin Dalby and Tamer Kaoud from UT Austin’s School of Pharmacy. Oladimeji Oaluwoye and Sheena D’Arcy of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Texas at Dallas. Jun-Gyu Park, Ahmed M. Khalil, and Luis Martinez-Sobrido of the Texas Biomedical Institute. Shawn Costello, Sophie Shoemaker and Susan Marqusee from UC Berkeley. Eduardo A. Padlan, former National Institutes of Health.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.utexas.edu/2023/03/21/the-achilles-heel-that-could-lead-to-universal-coronavirus-treatments/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Watch: How the Bollywood actress shipped a wedding dress from Pakistan to Dubai in India – News
- Sunak wins Brexit vote – what next for Northern Ireland?
- ‘Ted Lasso’: Zava actor Maximilian Osinski on being on a show he loved
- Olivia Wilde, Ciara and Demi Moore step out in style for the 2023 Fashion Trust US Awards
- Licensing deal results in Bollywood songs being removed from Spotify
- Is fashion finally recognizing Heidi Montag as the pop genius she is?
- Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao’s latest ride is a Mercedes GLS SUV worth Rs 1.19 crore
- Boris Johnson investigation: what is the former British Prime Minister accused of? | Boris Johnson
- Malayalam actor Arya Parvathis mother gives birth to baby girl at 47
- Heidi Klum silver dress at the Fashion Trust Awards 2023
- Deepika’s belly dancing in an old coffee pub leaves fans in awe Bollywood
- Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill pays tribute to Ewok actor Paul Grant who died aged 56