Fungal threat spreads alarmingly fast in U.S. healthcare facilities

Clinical cases of Candida auris, an emerging fungus considered an urgent threat, nearly doubled in 2021, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also tripled the number of cases resistant to echinocandin, the first-line drug for Candida auris infections. The study, published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, evaluated Candida auris cases reported to the CDC from 2016, when it was first reported in the United States, to 2021. The study authors found that clinical cases increased each year, increasing from 53 in 2016 to 330 in 2018, and jumping from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021. Candida auris cases have also spread geographically. Initially confined primarily to the New York City and Chicago areas, Candida auris is now present in more than half of the states in the United States.Since 2019 During 2021, 17 states have confirmed their first cases. of CDC called Candida auris is an “urgent threat” because it is often multidrug resistant and can spread easily through health care facilities, causing fatal illness. It is also resistant to and can be carried on a person’s skin without causing symptoms, facilitating its spread to others. The researchers wrote that the timing of this spread of infection suggested that it may have been exacerbated by “pandemic-related burdens on healthcare and public health systems.” “The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is a concern, highlighting the need for continued surveillance, expanded laboratory capacity, faster diagnostic testing, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control. We are,” CDC epidemiologist Meghan Lyman, Ph.D., lead author of the study, said in a news release. Increased fungal threat The Candida auris epidemic in the United States comes amid growing concern over the health-threatening fungus. Late last year, the World Health Organization released the first list.”fungal preferred pathogenincluding Candida auris. “Fungal pathogens are a major threat to public health, with only four antifungal drugs currently available, and they are becoming increasingly common and resistant to treatment.” who says. The organization says the increase in the incidence and geographic extent of the fungal disease may be due to global warming and increased international trade and travel. Candida auris itself first emerged as four strains on four continents between 2009 and 2015. All four strains have now been identified in the United States and were probably introduced through international travel. CDC says. Fungal transmission in the United States is largely driven by “poor general infection prevention and control practices in health care facilities,” say the authors of the new study. Most spreads occur in post-acute care facilities and skilled nursing facilities with ventilators. Diffusion control Dr. Scott Roberts, an infectious disease specialist at Yale University School of Medicine, who was not involved in the new study, warns that the increasing prevalence of Candida auris and drug resistance is a serious health threat. “I don’t think this problem will go away. I think it will only increase over time,” he said. Unlike other fungi that are commonly acquired from the environment, Candida auris spreads easily from person to person, Roberts said. “Once it’s established, like in a nursing home, it’s almost impossible to eradicate,” he said. “Once it infects a patient, it can become established for years, if not the patient’s life.” Public health officials are ramping up surveillance efforts to detect candida ear, including testing asymptomatic people for the body fungus. That’s tripled, for a total of 4,041. healthy person Candida auris usually doesn’t make you sick, according to the CDC. Rather, it affects people with serious medical problems who require long stays in medical facilities, who have weakened immune systems, or who have medical devices such as breathing tubes or catheters. more likely. sieving for Candida auris helps protect people at high risk of serious infections.

