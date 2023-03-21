Living with Dementia: A Caregiver’s Journey and Approach to Education

Saline resident Jim Mangi has been on his dementia journey for 16 years as a caregiver for his wife Kathleen. After caring for her in her home as her primary caregiver for over ten years, Jim decided to place her in her care in memory of her village in Brecon, Saline, to ensure her safety and health. moved to

Jim also teaches free classes to the public as a volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association. His experience caring for Kathleen and his keen interest in understanding and educating others about the disease puts him in a unique position to speak out about it.

Jim explains the difference between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia: Dementia is a general term for various disabilities. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for approximately 70% of all dementia cases. “

During his teaching work, Jim meets many people who are concerned about genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. He explains that there is only a small increase in risk if someone in the family has the disease. On the other hand, people without a family history of Alzheimer’s do not have a significantly reduced risk. .

“The disease is mostly random, but it’s not completely random,” says Jim. “We still don’t know what causes it. Brain scans and imaging show parts of the brain where proteins have clumped together and are killing the brain. But scientists are trying to figure out why. We still don’t know what will happen.”

Regarding the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, 2% of the US population is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“But as baby boomers age, their numbers are increasing,” says Jim. “It usually affects people over the age of 65.”

He explains that 10% of people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s disease. A third of people over the age of 85 have it. Life expectancy is about 10 years after symptoms appear, but studies show that damage can begin 10 years or more before symptoms appear.

Including non-professional caregivers, approximately 5% of the US population is coping with this condition. He often finds his family unprepared to face such a devastating disease.

“Most of the time, the beginning is complete ignorance,” says Jim. “We are not trained on how to deal with this. It scares us terribly.”

Mangi encourages families to learn about the disease, starting with the fact that Alzheimer’s sufferers lose short-term memory before long-term memory. “It doesn’t work like it used to, and it’s not going back,” he says.

“It’s not difficult,” says Jim. “This is a biological problem. Biology doesn’t change no matter what you claim. They’re doing the best they can.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the brain’s 100 billion nerve cells (neurons) connect to form specialized functions such as thinking, learning, and memory. In Alzheimer’s disease, abnormal structures called plaques and tangles form that damage and kill nerve cells. These structures begin to aggregate. As the damage spreads, cells lose function and eventually die, causing irreversible changes in the brain.

So what can we do when our loved ones’ brains are failing?

“I have a mantra when it comes to caring for someone with dementia,” says Jim. “Just go with the flow”

For example, Jim tells how Kathleen grew up in New York State and spent her summers at her aunt’s house. After moving to Michigan, they often drove and enjoyed the scenic countryside. As her dementia progressed, Kathleen would occasionally point out her window and say, “There’s Aunt Patty’s house.”

Jim has learned to go with the flow. “Hmm, nice place. I don’t know if she’s home right now. Maybe I can stop by on her way home and see her.”

“You play like the real thing,” Jim explains. “Because it’s real to her.”

Hallucinations, such as loss of sight, sound, sensation, smell, or taste, are common as dementia progresses. Jim once said that when visiting Kathleen in Brecon, the roof of another building caught his eye. he asked her her reason. She pointed to a window in the roof, explaining that she was worried men were fixing the window.

“Okay, I’ll be right back,” Jim told her. He left the room and came right back. “Lady, I called the Saline Safety Department. They assured me that Acme Roofing had an excellent safety record. I said you can enjoy it.”

“To correct her is to confuse and disrespect her,” Jim explains. “Those guys are in her world, and they’re as real as you and I are in each other. Otherwise, there’s no way to convince her to bring her into our world.” We can’t, we don’t fully understand what she’s going through, so we can’t fully enter her world, and all we can do is respect that.”

Life expectancy after the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms is 10 to 12 years. Kathleen She was diagnosed 16 years ago. “She’s always been a high performer,” Jim says, smiling affectionately at her. Photo by Doug Merlin.

Jim tells of a friend who hallucinates bats flying through his bedroom at night. He knows it’s a hallucination, but he’s still terribly upset. But his wife goes with him and pulls out a “Bat Begone” spray that smells like lavender water. “He’s happy because she respected his reality.”

Always wanting to do more, Jim became involved in the national movement, Dementia Friendly America. The aim is to make the area more livable for people with dementia. He is bringing it to Saleen.

“It’s mostly about educating the public about the difficulties dementia poses for someone and figuring out how to help them,” Jim explains. Do not tell them which aisle the item is in. Take them there This principle applies to all areas of the community, making it more mobile for people with dementia. design the space.

Jim has partnered with sponsors of Saline’s Emagine Theater and Massive Popcorn Bucket Road to create a dementia-friendly movie experience. The first, he aired on March 8th, was a feature entitled “Something strange happened on the way to the forum.”

Fifty-five attendees received their tickets and goodie bags at designated welcome tables rather than automated kiosks. A buffet was served in the theater. Door prizes were drawn. The volume of the show was lower than usual and the lights were on more than usual.Volunteers helped patrons move during the show as needed. The movie event was a great success.

Jim’s most poignant comment is what one participant felt was visible. I didn’t see him for a few hours, which was very comfortable.

“We are trying to remove this stigma because there is absolutely no reason for anyone to be ashamed,” says Jim. “This is a disease, not a shame.”

Emagine has two more dementia films planned. “Singin’ in the Rain” on April 12th, and “An American in Paris” on May 10th.

For more information or to book tickets, please contact Jim Mangi. jimmangisr@gmail.com

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, including local resources, visit https://www.alz.org/

For more information on dementia friendly saline, please visit: https://www.dfsaline.org/