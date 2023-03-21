Health
Getting Covid before being vaccinated can weaken your immune system
A healthcare worker administers the Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 vaccine at the Vaccination Clinic at the Peabody Institute Library in Peabody, Massachusetts, USA, Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Vanessa Leroy | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
person who caught COVID-19 Pre-vaccinated people may have a weaker immune response to vaccination than those who have never been infected with the virus, making them less protective against reinfection. new research show.
Co-funded by the National Institutes of Health, study Monday challenges released old research This suggests that previous Covid infections strengthened immune responses in vaccinated individuals. This is a phenomenon known as hybrid immunity that some scientists believe provides the best defense against reinfection.
In this study, researchers at Stanford University analyzed how immune cells found in the blood, called CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells, respond to Covid infection and vaccination. These cells work together to generate an immune response that helps fend off the virus and kill other infected cells.
The study found that vaccinating previously Covid-naive people produced a “strong” CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell response to the virus. Vaccination of these people also produced cell-signaling molecules that recruit other immune cells to help fight Covid, they said. He said that vaccinating people who had the disease produced a “diminished” and “fairly low” cellular response.
Unvaccinated people infected with Covid had even lower levels of CD8+ T cells, they added.
Researchers say findings suggest that Covid infection damages key immune cell responses critical to fighting the virus, leaving previously infected vaccinated individuals poorly protected. He said it could become
“The apparent impairment of CD8+ T-cell responses by viral infection is cause for concern, and may put even previously infected, vaccinated individuals at risk for subsequent infections and other health problems. “The study’s authors wrote.” said.
Dr. Stuart Raya professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, said the study was surprising because it challenges what we know about hybrid immunity. We must always be careful,” he added.
Ray said the findings may stem from the way the study was designed, specifically pointing out how the researchers looked at immune cells in blood rather than tissue.
“The cells in the blood are not an absolute measure of everything in the body. The cells we know protect us, but they also fight infection in our tissues.” he told CNBC. “It’s like looking for something under a lamppost over a nearby field. We may not be seeing all the cells we care about.”
Ray said the study was interesting but needed to be factored in long-term knowledge of how COVID-19 immunity works.
The study comes as researchers continue to explore the effects of Covid on individuals, even after they have recovered from the virus that infected them. over 100 million Only people in the US since the outbreak of the pandemic.people keep watching ~150,000 new cases weekly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new research also comes as public health officials consider new approaches to Covid vaccination. less frequent dosing People need it annually, or pharmaceutical companies have to update their shots regularly to target new variants of the virus.
About 81% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, and nearly 70% have completed the first round of vaccinations, according to the US. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
