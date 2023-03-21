New math formula answers long-standing party question

For each party size there is a minimum number of people who are all friends or all strangers to each other.Credit:The Good Brigade/Getty

If you invite 6 people to your party, at least 3 know each other or at least 3 have never met. But how many people should you invite and make a certain number of people all friends or all strangers?

This is a long-standing problem in combinatorics, the branch of mathematics that counts the ways in which a set of objects can be arranged. The optimal answer is surprisingly difficult and unknown except in a few simple cases. But a team of four mathematicians has found the best upper bound to date. This is a significant improvement over previous solutions dating back to 1935.

“All combinatorics have tried very hard to answer this question, saying that it is one of the top two or three open problems in extremum combinatorics, or even one actually. is no exaggeration.” Mathematician Tim Gowers tweeted University of Cambridge, UK.

Gowers’ remarks followed a seminar conducted by his department colleague Julian Sahasrabudhe in Cambridge on 16 March. Two of Sahaslavde’s three colleagues, Robert Morris of the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics (IMPA) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, his PhD student Marcelo Campos, and Simon of the nearby Pontifical University (PUC) • Griffiths – Also presented the results at a seminar held on the same day at IMPA and in São Paulo, Brazil. Otherwise, this work so far he has only been published in a 57-page preprint.1 not peer-reviewed.

party people

The party problem was first proposed in 1930 by British mathematician and logician Frank Ramsey.One way to express it is to imagine a number R. A group of people gathered in a room, each a friend or a stranger to the others.Let’s say you’re looking for a group of size k All friends or all strangers.Given the kwhat is the minimum R(k) Is it guaranteed to meet that condition? It has long been known that groups of 6 included at least 3 friends or 3 strangers, and groups of 18 included at least 4 friends or 4 strangers. .But already for the number 5, the exact solution R(5) Not sure, except that it must be between 43 and 48.

This problem can be mapped to the mathematical theory of networks, abstract objects made up of nodes and the links that connect them. Each node represents a party participant, and the two are connected by a color-coded link. Red if they know each other, blue if they don’t. The question is, how big must the network be to guarantee that it contains at least one all-blue or all-red subset of a given size?

Mathematicians Paul Erdos and George Szekeres showed in 1935 that R.(k) is up to 4kIts bounds are far from optimal: for example, k = 4, which gives 4Four = 256, but 18 is found to be sufficient.But this formula at least gives a valid upper bound in any case k.

The question that has plagued combinatorics ever since is whether this upper bound can be reduced any further, that is, whether it is possible to show that there is some limit. Hak This C is less than 4. Even lowering it by a small amount, Sahasrabudhe says, is an exponential improvement over what is known. [previously]”, which means to fix the bounds Ha Best way to improve previous results.

Four researchers have shown that the upper bound can be reduced to at least (3.9995).kThis result may have important implications for other areas of mathematics, especially the study of networks with an element of randomness. This can occur in real-world problems ranging from epidemiology to optimization and scheduling problems to even numbers problems. theory and geometry.

books and networks

The collaboration of the four researchers began in 2018 when Sahasrabudhe visited IMPA. Inspired by combinatorial theorist David Conlon’s work on his Ramsey’s theorem at the Caltech in Pasadena, the team was able to sketch out an outline of what the proof might look like fairly quickly. “This was just the beginning of a long road,” he says Sahasrabudhe.

Conlon’s work proposed an approach involving an auxiliary network known as a “book”. Researchers set out to devise an algorithm to create the book, but the challenge was to rule out the “pathological” exception to it. It wasn’t until his January of this year that I was convinced they had found a way around this problem. “By early February, we had a good idea of ​​how we could use these ideas to achieve exponential improvements,” he says. “We were ready to go public in mid-March.”

Their evidence has not yet been checked by others, he warns. It’s exciting to see where others adopt ideas.”

“The author used the basic method in a very clever way,” said Gowers NatureHe hopes the results will stand up. “It is said that they had a great motive to be careful and were actually very careful. All four are brilliant mathematicians who have done great work in the past.” It adds that there was a “very compelling story” about what was happening.

“The proof was very different from the kind of argument I was trying to find, and I don’t think I could find one.”

“This is a problem that has been very well studied for almost 100 years and has always proven difficult,” says Conron. “Their progress is a remarkable success.”