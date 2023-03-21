Babesiosis, a tick-borne disease, reaches endemic status in NH – New Hampshire Bulletin





Between 2011 and 2019, reported cases of babesiosis, a tick-borne disease, increased by more than 370% in New Hampshire. new federal research Released last week. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, babesiosis In the meantime, it increased significantly in the Tohoku region. Specifically, New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont should be considered “endemic.” It occurs regularly within the region, the study concluded. But public health officials in New Hampshire say they have already treated the disease as endemic “for quite some time.” Babesiosis is typically caused in humans by blackfoot or deer ticks infected with the parasite Babesia. It’s much rarer than Lyme disease as it’s commonly known, and can cause flu-like symptoms and destruction of red blood cells. points out. However, babesiosis can be a serious and life-threatening disease for certain populations, such as those without a spleen, those with weakened immune systems, other serious health conditions, or the elderly. . Ryan Tanian, director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Infectious Disease Control, said between 2011 and 2022, local authorities are tracking between 13 and 80 cases a year. Long-term outcome data is still an ongoing area of ​​research, he said. Scientists have established stronger links between increased tick activity and higher temperatures, more precipitation and less snow cover. These three elements form the perfect recipe for mites and other pests to thrive. “If it’s below freezing and there’s no snow on the ground, the ticks are out,” Tanian said. Changes in the environment have made certain species more habitable in the Northeast. This includes the lone star tick and the Asian longhorn tick, two species that historically inhabited the south but are now creeping north to expand their range. Public health officials are concerned about what it means for the future of tick-borne diseases. New Hampshire reported babesiosis cases increased from 13 in 2011 to 63 in 2019, according to a CDC study. Both Vermont and Maine saw him increase over 1,000%. As a result, the study suggests states should strengthen tick prevention messaging, provider education, and awareness of travelers’ infection risks. Prevention remains the same regardless of tick-borne disease, said Tanians, and anyone showing symptoms, should consult a medical professional, as ticks can carry and transmit multiple diseases at once. Additional resources can be found at: tickfreenh.org.

