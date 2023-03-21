GPs shouldn’t prescribe bath salts to children under 12, NICE suggests





NICE recommends that GPs not prescribe bath salts to children under the age of 12 in draft new guidelines released today. updated guidance, Under discussion until April 4comes after NICE’s independent guidelines committee considers new evidence Randomized controlled BATHE trial first published in 2018. The study found that children who used emollient bath salts in addition to other standard treatments for atopic dermatitis were no more effective than children who did not use the additives. As such, the NICE Committee believed that prescribing an ineffective product places an unnecessary burden on patients and caregivers regarding the acquisition and use of the product. If a child benefits from or enjoys using bath salts, the NICE committee suggests that parents purchase the product over-the-counter. The updated draft guidelines call for prescribing affected children with a “choice of unscented emollients for daily use to moisturize and cleanse” and making this available “in bulk.” It is said that there is The family doctor should explain to the child and their parent or caregiver that while bath salts do not work for eczema, they do not worsen the condition and can be purchased over-the-counter if needed. A guideline panel considered whether alternative recommendations should be made for children with sensory processing disorders who cannot tolerate leave-on emollients applied directly to the skin. However, “because there was no evidence to suggest that emollient bath salts were effective in this group,” “because leave-on emollients can be diluted with hot water and added to bath salts, alternative options are already available.” Since it is available, I have decided not to use it.” ‘. The guidelines emphasize Existing NHS England recommendations GPs avoid prescribing bath salts because they are cost-effective and available over-the-counter. NICE said its clinical recommendations “should further reduce bath additive prescribing”, “saving costs for the NHS and reducing geographic differences”. About 1 in 5 children suffer from atopic eczema. Atopic eczema is a chronic, inflammatory, itchy skin condition that usually begins in early childhood. According to NICE, the condition can have a profound psychological/psychosocial impact on the lives of children and their caregivers, impacting quality of life in many ways. Conventional management of atopic eczema includes advice to avoid what aggravates the condition, use of emollients to cleanse and moisturize the skin, and topical corticosteroids to reduce irritation and inflammation. (corticosteroids applied to the skin). Draft NICE Guidance on Treatment of Childhood Eczema 1.5.1.4 Select a fragrance-free emollient for children with atopic eczema for daily moisturizing and cleansing. This may be a combination of products or her one product for all purposes. Prescribe bulk leave-on emollient (250g to 500g weekly) for easy use in daycare, preschool, or school. [2007, amended 2023] 1.5.1.10 If a child with atopic eczema uses emollients or other topical products at the same time of day, explain: You should apply one product at a time and wait a few minutes before applying the next product.

You can choose which product to apply first. [2007, amended 2023] 1.5.1.11 Do not offer emollient bath salts to children with atopic eczema. [2023] 1.5.1.12 Explain to children with atopic eczema and their parents or guardians that: Emollient bath salts do not work for atopic eczema

However, it does not make eczema worse. It is available over-the-counter for use by children and their parents or caregivers. [2023] sauce: good

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/clinical-areas/paediatrics/gps-should-not-prescribe-bath-emollients-for-under-12s-nice-suggests/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related