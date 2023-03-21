Study shows adherence to Mediterranean diet linked to successful aging

Recent research published in journals gerontology examined the relationship between adherence to a Mediterranean diet and age-related health outcomes in older adults in Sicily, Italy.

The global trend of aging populations is estimated to affect the incidence of age-related non-communicable diseases. About 55 million people are affected by dementia, according to the latest report on the global burden of disease. Additionally, depression and anxiety disorders are highly prevalent, affecting approximately 300 million and her 260 million respectively.

Evidence indicates that depression and sleep disturbances may represent precursors to early-onset cognitive impairment. Collectively, cognitive impairment and psychiatric disorders represent a global public health concern as they affect aging and quality of life in the elderly population.

Several studies have demonstrated that healthy eating patterns using plant-based natural products, such as the Mediterranean diet, may improve mental/cognitive health in older adults. Few studies have been conducted among people living in or around the Mediterranean where adherence to the Mediterranean diet is still maintained.

About research

In this study, we investigated the association between adherence to a Mediterranean diet and mental/cognitive health, quality of life, and ‘successful aging’ in older adults in Sicily, Italy. Her 18+ people in the Catania district were enrolled between 2014 and 2015 to create an observational cohort for the Mediterranean Healthy Eating, Aging and Lifestyle (MEAL) study .

Personal interviews were conducted and data on age, sex, education, occupation, smoking status, and physical activity were collected. Long and short versions of the Food Frequency Questionnaire (FFQ) were used to assess dietary intake. Energy and macro/micronutrient intakes were determined relative to the food composition table.

Polyphenol intake was estimated using the Phenol-Explorer database. Adherence to the Mediterranean diet was scored and stratified into low, medium, and high adherence categories. The Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) was used to assess sleep quality. Depression was assessed using the Center for Epidemiology and Research of Depression Short Form (CES-D).

The Short Portable Mental Status Questionnaire (SPMSQ) and Manchester Short Assessment of Quality of Life (MANSA) were used to assess cognitive health and quality of life, respectively. The Successful Aging Index (SAI) was used to assess successful aging. The team sorted the samples into quartiles of Mediterranean diet adherence scores.

Logistic regression was used to calculate odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals for the association between dietary adherence and outcome. Multivariate logistic regression models were used to assess associations with sleep quality, quality of life, depressive symptoms, and cognitive status. Age- and gender-adjusted models predicted the association between dietary adherence and SAI.

findings

Overall, 883 older people were included in the analysis. Most participants were married and non-smokers. The individuals most adhering to the Mediterranean diet had moderate physical activity. Additionally, participants with the lowest adherence rates were more likely to skip breakfast. The individual in the highest adherence quartile had significantly higher carbohydrate, protein, fiber, vitamin A, C, and her E, potassium, and sodium intakes.

They also consumed more vegetables, grains, and fruits, but less meat. Polyphenol intake was also higher among participants in the highest adherence quartile. Significant differences were observed in CES-D, SPSMQ, and MANSA scores according to quantile. There was no significant difference in PSQI scores.

After adjusting for possible confounders, individuals in the highest quartile (of adherence to the Mediterranean diet) had a higher quality of life and were less likely to develop depressive symptoms and cognitive impairment. Individuals in the 3rd quartile were also more likely to have good sleep quality.

When dietary adherence scores were considered as continuous variables, a 1-point increase was associated with an 11% reduction in cognitive impairment and a 51% increase in quality of life. Participants in the highest quartile of dietary adherence were more likely to succeed in aging. A 1-point increase in adherence score was associated with a 10% higher chance of successful aging.

Conclusion

This study investigated the relationship between adherence to a Mediterranean diet and outcomes, with a focus on cognitive and mental health and quality of life in older adults. The findings revealed a consistent association between higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet and better cognition, better quality of life, and fewer depressive symptoms than nonadherents.

Furthermore, a significant non-linear association was observed for sleep quality. Taken together, the findings suggest that adherence to a Mediterranean diet can provide a positive trajectory towards successful aging, along with potential mental/cognitive health benefits.