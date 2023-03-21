Health
Study shows adherence to Mediterranean diet linked to successful aging
Recent research published in journals gerontology examined the relationship between adherence to a Mediterranean diet and age-related health outcomes in older adults in Sicily, Italy.
The global trend of aging populations is estimated to affect the incidence of age-related non-communicable diseases. About 55 million people are affected by dementia, according to the latest report on the global burden of disease. Additionally, depression and anxiety disorders are highly prevalent, affecting approximately 300 million and her 260 million respectively.
Evidence indicates that depression and sleep disturbances may represent precursors to early-onset cognitive impairment. Collectively, cognitive impairment and psychiatric disorders represent a global public health concern as they affect aging and quality of life in the elderly population.
Several studies have demonstrated that healthy eating patterns using plant-based natural products, such as the Mediterranean diet, may improve mental/cognitive health in older adults. Few studies have been conducted among people living in or around the Mediterranean where adherence to the Mediterranean diet is still maintained.
study: Mediterranean Diet, Mental Health, Cognitive Status, Quality of Life, and Aging Success in Older Adults in Southern ItalyImage Credit: Leonori/Shutterstock
About research
In this study, we investigated the association between adherence to a Mediterranean diet and mental/cognitive health, quality of life, and ‘successful aging’ in older adults in Sicily, Italy. Her 18+ people in the Catania district were enrolled between 2014 and 2015 to create an observational cohort for the Mediterranean Healthy Eating, Aging and Lifestyle (MEAL) study .
Personal interviews were conducted and data on age, sex, education, occupation, smoking status, and physical activity were collected. Long and short versions of the Food Frequency Questionnaire (FFQ) were used to assess dietary intake. Energy and macro/micronutrient intakes were determined relative to the food composition table.
Polyphenol intake was estimated using the Phenol-Explorer database. Adherence to the Mediterranean diet was scored and stratified into low, medium, and high adherence categories. The Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) was used to assess sleep quality. Depression was assessed using the Center for Epidemiology and Research of Depression Short Form (CES-D).
The Short Portable Mental Status Questionnaire (SPMSQ) and Manchester Short Assessment of Quality of Life (MANSA) were used to assess cognitive health and quality of life, respectively. The Successful Aging Index (SAI) was used to assess successful aging. The team sorted the samples into quartiles of Mediterranean diet adherence scores.
Logistic regression was used to calculate odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals for the association between dietary adherence and outcome. Multivariate logistic regression models were used to assess associations with sleep quality, quality of life, depressive symptoms, and cognitive status. Age- and gender-adjusted models predicted the association between dietary adherence and SAI.
findings
Overall, 883 older people were included in the analysis. Most participants were married and non-smokers. The individuals most adhering to the Mediterranean diet had moderate physical activity. Additionally, participants with the lowest adherence rates were more likely to skip breakfast. The individual in the highest adherence quartile had significantly higher carbohydrate, protein, fiber, vitamin A, C, and her E, potassium, and sodium intakes.
They also consumed more vegetables, grains, and fruits, but less meat. Polyphenol intake was also higher among participants in the highest adherence quartile. Significant differences were observed in CES-D, SPSMQ, and MANSA scores according to quantile. There was no significant difference in PSQI scores.
After adjusting for possible confounders, individuals in the highest quartile (of adherence to the Mediterranean diet) had a higher quality of life and were less likely to develop depressive symptoms and cognitive impairment. Individuals in the 3rd quartile were also more likely to have good sleep quality.
When dietary adherence scores were considered as continuous variables, a 1-point increase was associated with an 11% reduction in cognitive impairment and a 51% increase in quality of life. Participants in the highest quartile of dietary adherence were more likely to succeed in aging. A 1-point increase in adherence score was associated with a 10% higher chance of successful aging.
Conclusion
This study investigated the relationship between adherence to a Mediterranean diet and outcomes, with a focus on cognitive and mental health and quality of life in older adults. The findings revealed a consistent association between higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet and better cognition, better quality of life, and fewer depressive symptoms than nonadherents.
Furthermore, a significant non-linear association was observed for sleep quality. Taken together, the findings suggest that adherence to a Mediterranean diet can provide a positive trajectory towards successful aging, along with potential mental/cognitive health benefits.
Journal reference:
- Godos J, Grosso G, Ferri R et al. Mediterranean diet, mental health, cognitive status, quality of life, and aging success in older adults in southern Italy. gerontology2023, DOI: 10.1016/j.exger.2023.112143, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0531556523000645
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230321/Study-shows-adherence-to-Mediterranean-diet-associated-with-successful-aging.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Watch: How the Bollywood actress shipped a wedding dress from Pakistan to Dubai in India – News
- Sunak wins Brexit vote – what next for Northern Ireland?
- ‘Ted Lasso’: Zava actor Maximilian Osinski on being on a show he loved
- Olivia Wilde, Ciara and Demi Moore step out in style for the 2023 Fashion Trust US Awards
- Licensing deal results in Bollywood songs being removed from Spotify
- Is fashion finally recognizing Heidi Montag as the pop genius she is?
- Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao’s latest ride is a Mercedes GLS SUV worth Rs 1.19 crore
- Boris Johnson investigation: what is the former British Prime Minister accused of? | Boris Johnson
- Malayalam actor Arya Parvathis mother gives birth to baby girl at 47
- Heidi Klum silver dress at the Fashion Trust Awards 2023
- Deepika’s belly dancing in an old coffee pub leaves fans in awe Bollywood
- Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill pays tribute to Ewok actor Paul Grant who died aged 56