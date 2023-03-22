Survivors share their stories as colon cancer rates rise among younger generations





GOOSE CREEK, South Carolina (WCSC) – Although the incidence of colon cancer is declining among older adults, those being diagnosed are changing rapidly. Patients are getting younger and are occurring more frequently. Dr. Raymond Dubois, director of MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center, says it’s been a trend for almost a decade. But the numbers released over the last five years prove it’s more than just an anecdote. “45 is the new 50,” he said. “More and more people are being diagnosed in the 40- to 50-year-old range. People with a family history of colon cancer, aunts, uncles, grandparents, or direct mothers or fathers who had colon cancer are at increased risk for colon cancer. is high and can occur even in the 30s. According to the American Cancer Society, 20% of all cases in 2019 were in people under the age of 54, an 11% increase from 1995. The current U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has updated its guidelines in 2021 to recommend colonoscopies starting at age 45 instead of age 50. “We’re screening early. We may have to screen before age 45, but I think it’s worth noting that we got regulators to agree to that,” DuBois said. said. Ebony Holmes was diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2022. “I didn’t know what to say,” said Holmes. “I am completely [in] shock. “ She is 38 years old and has two young children. Holmes said in late 2022 she was experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain and bloody stools. “I never thought it was cancer,” she said. “My doctor said, ‘You’re young. We don’t think it’s cancer.’ Another doctor he sent me said, ‘You’re young. I don’t think so, maybe Crohn’s disease [Irritable Bowel Syndrome] or something ‘” However, a “just in case” colonoscopy confirmed it was cancer and had spread to her liver. Dubois says it’s a combination of lifestyle factors, such as weight and a diet of processed foods, that may increase a patient’s risk. Holmes’ message to others is to always defend yourself when something feels wrong. “If you’re feeling any symptoms, call your doctor. Of course, trust your intuition,” she said. If you feel the need, go ahead and let them schedule it for you.” Dubois said the outlook for cancer diagnosis isn’t necessarily grim. He hopes that in the near future, cancer will become more treatable than ever before. “Just like someone has heart problems or cholesterol problems, we can detect it early enough so that very serious side effects can be stopped. Holmes recently completed treatment at MUSC that took just under a year. She’s grateful that her cancer is gone, and she’s learning not to take any moment for granted. Copyright 2023 WCSC. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.live5news.com/2023/03/22/trust-your-gut-survivor-shares-story-colon-cancer-rates-rise-young/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related