You were right – traffic noise certainly boosts your blood pressure

Most of us are familiar with road rage, aggressive driving caused by stress or anger while driving. However, honking your horn or revving your engine not only affects people in your car, it can also raise blood pressure in people living near the road. Previous studies had shown a relationship between road traffic noise and an increased risk of hypertension, but it was still unclear whether the cause was noise or traffic pollution. says there is Using health outcome data from the UK Biobank, a biomedical database containing genetic and health information from 500,000 UK participants, the researchers tested over 240,000 people aged 40 to 69 who initially developed hypertension. We analyzed the data that was not taken. A team from the American College of Cardiology used residential addresses and the Common Noise Assessment Method, a European modeling tool, and looked at a median follow-up of 8.1 years to determine how many people developed hypertension. The results, published Wednesday in the journal JACC: Advances, surprised researchers. Not only were people living near road traffic noise more likely to develop high blood pressure, but even when researchers adjusted for particulates and nitrogen dioxide, the risk of this outcome increased with the amount of noise. bottom. Senior author Kazem Rahimi, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Population Health at the University of Oxford, told CNN: There is a risk and this was indeed the case. Living in noisy and polluted areas increases the risk of high blood pressure. ” That’s not to say air pollution isn’t involved in high blood pressure. Those exposed to road traffic noise and air pollution had the highest risk of hypertension. “We did not detect a noise threshold at which risk began to increase. Risk increased with higher levels of noise, starting with the lowest category measured in the study. “The associations were graded, meaning that the higher the noise level, the higher the risk of having high blood pressure in the future,” Rahimi told CNN in an email. Rahimi adds: “Policy development for road traffic noise control as a social initiative, such as setting and enforcing stricter noise guidelines, improving road conditions and urban design, and investing in advanced technologies for quieter vehicles such as EVs (electric vehicles). will help.” Approximately 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 worldwide have hypertension, two-thirds of whom live in low- and middle-income countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO). This condition increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. These are the two leading causes of death for Americans. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionHowever, according to the WHO, an estimated 46% of adults are unaware that they have high blood pressure. Aging, genetics, overweight or obesity, lack of exercise, a salty diet and excessive alcohol consumption increase the risk of hypertension, says WHO. Because the condition usually has no symptoms, blood pressure is the best way to find out if it can be managed and the risk can be reduced.

