Childhood Obesity is Complex, Requires Complex Solutions — ScienceDaily





Focusing on immediate modifications such as diet and exercise programs alone will not curb the tide of childhood obesity, according to a new study mapping the complex pathways leading to childhood obesity for the first time.

The study, coordinated by the Charles Perkins Center at the University of Sydney, found that socially disadvantaged children whose parents had not completed high school were more likely to experience the effects of being overweight or obese during mid-adolescence. High school graduation is a strong indicator of socioeconomic status. These factors are the “on-ramp” that influence a parent’s body mass index (BMI), and lifestyle (diet, sedentary time) has an immediate impact on a child’s risk of becoming obese. Professor Louise Bauer, a pediatrician at the University of Sydney, said the study explains why most current public health policies to prevent childhood obesity have met with limited success. “We tend to ignore the root causes of childhood obesity, including the social disadvantages, and of course this is not something parents or children choose for themselves. “Interventions in healthy eating and activity are important, but the solutions are not just in the realm of the health sector. We need to look at ways to make structural changes to reduce social inequalities.” Other intriguing findings from this study include how different factors in obesity affect different life stages, especially the effects of free-time activities after the age of eight. Boys and girls also have different influences on how and how they spend their free time. For boys, more electronic games mean less active free time. For girls, better sleep means more sleep and more active free time. childhood obesity Childhood obesity occurs when a child is significantly overweight for their age and height. It can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, insulin resistance, psychological effects, and even early death. In Australia, 1 in 4 school-age children and adolescents are affected by being overweight or obese, and 1 in 12 are affected by obesity. It is more common in people living in rural or remote areas, in socioeconomically disadvantaged areas, in single-parent families, and in people with disabilities. How was the survey conducted? Research published in BMCmedicine today utilized data from Growing up in Australia: A Longitudinal Study of Australian Children, a nationally representative sample of over 10,000 Australian children. A team of leading scientists and clinicians, bringing together the fields of data science, biology, pediatrics, and public health, has spent nearly two years using state-of-the-art statistical modeling (Bayesian network modeling) and informed analysis. spent and untangled. Coves and causality are intricately intertwined, many of which interact. Senior author Professor Sally Cripps of the University of Technology, Sydney, says the knowledge gained from this study is essential for policy makers moving forward and could not have been achieved without this diverse skill set. “This is truly a multidisciplinary study. Data alone is not enough to reveal the complex set of interacting factors that lead to childhood obesity. We were able to make predictions by combining it with experts from Human Technology Institute, said Cripps, Director of Technology at the Human Technology Institute. Wanchuang Zhu, lead author and statistician, also from University of Technology Sydney, said: It gives us a more complete picture. ” Main findings Childhood obesity is largely a byproduct of socioeconomic status

Parental high school level (both paternal and maternal) serves as a gateway to childhood obesity.

If the child is 2-4 years old, the causal pathway is socioeconomic status/parent’s high school level -> parent’s BMI -> child’s BMI

As children aged 8 to 10, another pathway emerged that focused on how children spent their leisure time: parental high school level/socioeconomic status -> electronic games -> free time. activities -> Children’s BMC

Upstream influences on free-time activities were different in boys compared with girls.

Strong and independent associations between parental BMI and child BMI suggest a biological association. In other words, weight gain within a family is due to gene sharing. This study is a collaboration of scientists and clinicians from the University of Sydney, University of Technology Sydney and CSIRO. The Charles Perkins Center is a research initiative committed to collaborative, interdisciplinary research to tackle obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and more. conditions. Professor Stephen Simpson said, “This research is exactly why the Charles Perkins Center was founded, bringing together people with special skill sets from a variety of academic and clinical backgrounds to bring together the It’s all about thinking about the most complex challenges of industry and finding new ways to solve them.” He is the Academic Director of the Charles Perkins Center and the Executive Director of Obesity Australia. The authors sincerely thank the family for providing the data and thank the Paul Ramsey Foundation for their generous support.

