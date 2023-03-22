Health
Those still eligible for the mpox vaccine were urged to come forward
A sustained decline in the number of mpox (monkeypox) cases across England and the success of vaccination to help control the outbreak means that vaccination programs as an outbreak control measure are no longer needed and can now be scaled back. To do.Anyone can mpox vaccination There is a need to move forward with a vaccine in the coming months to protect ourselves by the summer.
Gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men (GBMSM) are at highest risk from mpox until June 16, so the first dose is available until the end of July and the second dose is available until the end of July .
UK Health Security Agency (Uksa) will continue to monitor case numbers closely and retain the ability to launch a vaccination program should the risk of infection rise significantly.
Mpox cases have fallen across the UK from a peak of 350 weekly in July 2022 to six new cases so far in early 2023. Three people have gotten mpox in the UK. , and three were returning travelers.
Immunization has played an important role in protecting people and reducing the number of cases. Anyone who is eligible but has not yet received two doses of the vaccine should book her first dose by June 16, 2023 and her second dose by the end of July 2023. is recommended.
All people at highest risk of mpox are eligible for two doses of the vaccine. Uksa The data show that one dose of the vaccine provides 78% protection against the virus starting 14 days after vaccination, with a second dose aimed at providing longer-term protection.
Dr. Gayatri Amirthalingam, Deputy Director of Public Health Programs UksaSaid:
Although mpox infections are mild for many people, they can cause severe symptoms, so it is important that people are aware of the risks. is the key for Uptake of the first dose is potent, but so far only 1 he of the 1st dose recipients has received her second dose.
I highly recommend everyone who qualifies to get both doses up front.
We would like to thank the NHS, public health professionals, third sector organizations and especially frontline staff who have taken action and worked hard to significantly reduce the number of cases of mpox. Uksa Closely monitor mpox cases and re-establish vaccination program if necessary.
An mpox vaccination program was introduced in June 2022 in response to the outbreak and the approach was endorsed by the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI). In the UK, 67,898 people have received his first dose of the vaccine and 26,619 have received his second dose since the program began.
Targeted vaccination programs are now being scaled back as the outbreak is under control, but vaccines will continue to be offered to some groups at high risk of mpox. This includes health care workers who are or will be, and staff at sexual health clinics evaluating patients with suspected infection. Family members or other close contacts of mpox patients who are most at risk of severe illness will also continue to be offered vaccination, including children under 5 years of age, immunosuppressed individuals, and pregnant women. .
The UK was the first in the world to detect the outbreak, alerted global health partners, and took immediate action to control further infections and ensure vaccines for all of the UK’s most at-risk populations. The Government remains committed to maintaining the decline in mpox transmission and achieving the ultimate goal of eradicating the transmission of the disease in the UK.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Steve Berkley said:
It is very positive that the number of mpox cases continues to decline. These results demonstrate that our targeted approach to vaccination deployment has had real impact.
Thanks to the health workers and frontline workers who carried out vaccinations, our initiative has been effective in protecting those most at risk from this debilitating disease.
Although mpox cases are declining, we encourage anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated to come forward and get vaccinated before the program ends this summer.
Steve Russell, Head of the NHS Immunization and Screening Division, said:
The speed and accuracy of NHS immunization against mpox has dramatically reduced transmission of the virus within the community. We are now in a position to scale back the program thanks to NHS staff and sexual health services.
If you haven’t had your first and second doses yet, you still have time. This provides long-term protection against viruses and potential future outbreaks. Book now while offers are available on the NHS.
£200,000 donated in February 2023. 14 schemes Promote engagement and outreach activities to reduce sexual health inequalities across England, including increasing mpox vaccination.
The project offers services such as vaccination in community settings such as pubs and music festivals, awareness of sexual health issues in institutional sex venues, and communication to reduce anxiety about the mpox vaccine.
Lauren Duffy, Director of Sexual Health at the LGBT Foundation, said:
Since being funded, we have hosted community workshops on the key messages and approaches we are currently using with our communities to build confidence regarding access to the mpox vaccine and other sexual health services. helped create the
This would not have been possible without the Fund. We are glad that we have been able to raise awareness in this way so that all eligible people in our community are positive about the mpox vaccination.
|
