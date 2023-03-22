What to Expect During Menopause; Novo Nordisk Lowers Insulin Prices









Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio Women often receive information about menopause from family, friends, and social media rather than their healthcare providers. according to Mary Jane Minkin, MD, FACOG, NCMP, Physician education on menopause has declined significantly since 2002. Healio spoke with Minkin and several experts for recent data on what information women should receive about menopause. It was last week’s headline news in endocrinology.

Experts say women often receive information about menopause from family, friends and social media, rather than from their health care providers. Image: Adobe Stock

The second top story was about Novo Nordisk’s announcement to reduce insulin prices by up to 75% in 2024. Novo Nordisk is his second company to announce a significant cut in insulin prices in recent weeks. Eli Lilly announced in early March that he would be lowering prices on some insulin products and capping insulin costs at $35 for people with corporate insurance. Read these and other top stories in endocrinology below. Long-term study reveals what women can expect in menopause Women today may have more information and misinformation about menopause than ever before. read more. Novo Nordisk cuts prices of select insulin products by up to 75% in 2024 Novo Nordisk is the latest company to announce a significant reduction in insulin prices, as it said it would cut prices on several insulin products by up to 75% in 2024. read more. Sanofi announces price cuts on insulin, capped at $35 per month for commercial policy holders Following Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, Sanofi announced that it will reduce the price of two of its own branded insulins, capping out-of-pocket costs for people with corporate health insurance to $35 a month. read more. Age- and Gender-Specific Values ​​Required to Avoid Misdiagnosis of Subclinical Thyroid Dysfunction According to a study published in , health care providers should use age- and gender-specific reference ranges to diagnose subclinical hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, especially in older adults. thyroid. read more. Should breast cancer survivors use estrogen therapy? Yes, it’s time. For medicine to advance, established paradigms must yield to new evidence. The widely held belief that menopausal hormone therapy causes breast cancer and should never be given to breast cancer survivors needs to be reassessed. read more.

