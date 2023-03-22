Another tick disease (not Lyme disease) spreading rapidly in the Northeast





top line A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigation found that reported cases of babesiosis, a parasitic disease carried by ticks known to cause flu-like symptoms and even be fatal, occurred in 2011. found that it more than doubled in some states during 2019. parts of the Northeast and Midwest. The blacklegged tick may transmit babesiosis. Image credit: Centers for Disease Control (CDC) / James … [+] Gassany, William L. Nicholson. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Getty Images important facts babesiosis, or babesia microti, pass from rodent It is transmitted to humans by black ticks, but the parasite can also be passed from mother to fetus in utero or through infected blood transfusions or organ donations. CDC study A paper published last week found an increase in babesiosis cases in the United States from 2011 to 2019, Specificor was already endemic in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, in addition to Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin, where it is consistently prevalent. Of the total 16,456 cases of babesiosis reported to CDC from 37 states between 2011 and 2019, the majority (16,174 cases) were from 10 endemic states. New York and Massachusetts had the most reported cases of babesiosis between 2011 and 2019, with a total of 4738 and 4136 cases, respectively. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Vermont and New Hampshire had the fewest reported cases between 2011 and 2019, totaling 114 and 340 respectively. main background most common symptoms Symptoms of babesiosis are flu-like and include fever, chills, sweating, head and body aches, and fatigue. While some people with babesiosis experience no symptoms, others may experience life-threatening complications such as blood pressure fluctuations. low red blood cells Platelet counts, clotting and bleeding problems, kidney, lung, and liver dysfunction. Older people, people with weakened immune systems, or people with serious conditions such as kidney disease are more likely to experience complications from babesiosis. there is. filter It removes the blood and cleans out the cells that have parasites inside.a person who becomes infected with parasites through blood Blood transfusions have also been shown to increase the risk of death and severe complications, reports the CDC. Diagnosis and treatment doctor Diagnose A blood test detects babesiosis, which is ultimately treated with a combination of antibiotics and antimalarial drugs.Asymptomatic people usually do not need It has been processed. prevention People can avoid ticks by wearing tick repellents, covering exposed skin on their legs and feet, staying on hiking trails, staying away from brush and grass where ticks are found, and regularly checking their skin for ticks. You can protect yourself in areas where it is common. How is babesiosis different from Lyme disease? babesiosis and Lyme disease Both are carried by black-legged ticks from rodents to humans.Both conditions can occur on the Midwest and Northeast coasts and can be transmitted from mother to fetus and via contaminated blood transfusions. , Lyme disease is usually cause by bacteria Borrelia burgdorferiIn its early stages, Lyme disease can cause headaches and fatigue, much like babesiosis. 70% to 80% The CDC estimates that Lyme disease causes a characteristic rash called erythema migrans around where the tick has entered the skin. References Trends in Reported Babesiosis Cases—United States, 2011-2019 (CDC) Parasites—Babesiosis (CDC) Lyme isn’t the only tick disease to worry about in Northeast, CDC says (now)l

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/emilywashburn/2023/03/22/what-to-know-about-babesiosis-another-tick-disease-not-lyme-spreading-quickly-in-northeast/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related