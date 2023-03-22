Suspected bird flu at state-owned pheasant farm near Ithaca





An outbreak of bird flu is suspected at a state hunting farm outside Ithaca. The State Department of Environmental Conservation said it was investigating a suspected outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus at Reynolds Game Farm. This farm, just east of Ithaca City near the Cornell University campus, is his DEC facility that breeds collared pheasants for release into the wild. In a news release, DEC said it launched an investigation into the suspicious death on March 20 and that initial test results indicated a possible outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu virus. Officials said they are working closely with animal health experts from state departments of agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory to determine next steps on the farm. DEC is Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It said recent detections of HPAI in birds do not represent an immediate public health concern. Her HPAI cases in humans are rare and symptoms are usually mild. The risk of human infection is low. People are also reading… AI is a strain of influenza virus that primarily affects birds, including commercial and backyard poultry flocks. HPAI has been circulating in wild birds in North America since early 2022, and was previously identified in wild birds in Tompkins County, home to Reynolds Game Farm. According to DEC, the farm employs strict biosecurity protocols, including fences and overhead nets, to prevent large birds such as hawks, owls, ducks, geese and seagulls from entering the enclosure. That’s it. Staff also conduct regular disease monitoring. The pheasant flocks at Reynolds are USDA National Poultry Improvement Program certified flocks. NPIP is a joint state and federal testing and certification program for poultry breeding flocks that includes surveillance for avian influenza, plurorum disease, chicken typhoid, and other infectious diseases. DEC said it will work with state and federal partners to “respond quickly and thoroughly to the suspected outbreak.” Farm-raised pheasants are distributed to volunteers for release through the Cornell Cooperative network. The Cornell Cooperative of Cayuga County held a workshop on raising day-old pheasant chicks on March 15 at Cayuga Community College. “Without the breeding and stocking program, pheasant hunting opportunities would not have existed in New York,” Extension said in a news release. Approximately 40,000 postnatal chicks are hatched and distributed each year through this program. Participants in this program include 4-H youth, sportsmen’s clubs, landlords, farmers and schools. Get local news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

