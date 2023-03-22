Hormone Therapy and Current Treatments Improve Prostate Cancer Survival





Maha Hussain, MD, FACP, FASCO, Genevieve E. Teuton Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology, Associate Director of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center at Northwestern University, Journal of Clinical Oncology. Combining chemotherapy and another hormonal therapy with a new hormonal drug improves overall survival in a large number of patients with both high-risk and low-risk metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) in a post-hoc analysis. extended It was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Maha Hussein, MD, FACP, FASCOProfessor Genevieve E. Teuton medicine in the department hematology and oncology and Deputy Director Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center At Northwestern University, he was the lead author of a study that was a secondary analysis of the results of a large, multi-site, international clinical trial. Prostate cancer in mHSPC patients can be successfully treated with hormone therapy. Because mHSPCs are driven by the male sex hormone androgen, cancers are treated with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) to block or stop cancer growth. Although most patients with mHSPC have elevated hormone levels in the testicular region, approximately 5% are extragonadal, presenting the opportunity to combine ADT with other targeted therapies such as androgen receptor/pathway inhibitors (AR-Is). Offers. In a previous randomized phase III clinical trial called the ARASENS trial, which Hussain was also a co-author, investigators evaluated the efficacy and safety of two therapeutic approaches in patients with mHSPC: darolutamide (AR-I) and Docetaxel (a chemotherapy drug) and ADT versus placebo and docetaxel and ADT. The ARASENS trial demonstrated improved overall survival in patients treated with the darolutamide combination therapy approach. In the current study, a secondary analysis of the ARASENS trial, researchers found that the aforementioned treatment Approach in mHSPC patient subgroups determined by disease burden and risk. Of the 1,300 study participants, 77% had high-risk disease and 70% had high-risk disease. The investigators then compared the following outcomes in both groups: overall survival, progression to castration resistance, and other outcomes compared to placebo based on disease burden and disease risk. bottom. At the end of the study period, darolutamide prolonged overall survival compared to placebo in the overall patient population, high-volume high-risk mHSPC patients, and low-risk mHSPC patients. The trend of low-dose mHSPC also favored triplet therapy. The darolutamide group also showed improved time to castration-resistant prostate cancer and subsequent systemic anti-tumor therapy. Overall, according to Hussain, the hazard ratios for disease incidence and disease risk strongly favored darolutamide triplet therapy. “Several potential issues now need to be evaluated and addressed, including the role of treatment leave in long-term responders, the need for docetaxel chemotherapy in the era of strong AR-Is, and the early The implications of new imaging in identifying micrometastases in cancer, and the best treatment modalities, among other issues, are the current life-sustaining treatments that need to be implemented,” Hussein said. This work was supported by Bayer AG and Orion Pharmaceuticals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.feinberg.northwestern.edu/2023/03/22/hormone-therapy-plus-current-treatments-improves-survival-in-prostate-cancer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

