Doctors Want Earlier Colorectal Cancer Screening As Young Adult Cases Rise





March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors are very aware of the risks this year. The American Cancer Society (ACS) reports that adults are being diagnosed with colon and rectal cancer at a young age. People in their early 50s and younger account for one her in five with colorectal cancer. This is twice his rate a generation ago. Doctors now recommend getting screened for colon cancer at age 45 instead of the traditional age of 50. In this issue, WGLT Sound HealthBahnu Vakkalanka, a medical oncologist at the Carle Cancer Institute in Normal, said young adults are at increased risk, partly because people are less active. “People’s lifestyles have changed, and indiscreet eating habits seem to have crept into people’s lives. Changes in gut microbiology may also all contribute to the increase in colorectal cancer.” says Vakkalanka. Vakkalanka said the COVID pandemic has likely exacerbated cancer risk as many people have become inactive. He said it’s worth getting tested early, even if it increases the risk of false positives. “It’s possible, but I think an increased rate of false positives would certainly be something that could be traded off given the potential for saving young lives,” said Vaccaranka. Vakkalanka says colonoscopy remains the most reliable test, but the Cologuard home test is also good for patients who are more ill or reluctant to undergo invasive tests. Added that it is an option. Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States and the third leading cause of cancer deaths. Vakkalanka said colorectal cancer can be prevented and treated if detected early. Vakkalanka said the best way to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer is to cut red meat production in half. He said the longer it was, the more likely it was that carcinogens would develop. To keep telling stories like this, we need your help. You, along with donors across the NPR network, create a more informed public. Fact-by-fact, story-by-story. Donate now to fund the local news our community needs. Your support really makes a difference.

<!-- !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments) :n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’, ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’); fbq(‘init’, ‘689547332500833’) ; fbq(‘Track’, ‘Pageview’);



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wglt.org/local-news/2023-03-23/doctors-want-earlier-colorectal-cancer-screenings-as-cases-rise-among-younger-adults The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related