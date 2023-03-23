News at a Glance: Modernizing Mosquito Nets, Identifying Solar System Visitors, Health Lessons Chemistry From Beethoven’s Hair

public health Next-generation mosquito net advances A mosquito net that fights a new type of malaria received great support Last week, from the World Health Organization (WHO).The net uses two chemicals to more effectively kill the parasite-carrying mosquitoes behind malaria, which is estimated to have killed an estimated 619,000 people in 2022. , mostly young children in sub-Saharan Africa. Insecticide-treated mosquito nets have helped dramatically reduce the incidence of malaria. However, in recent years, bacteria resistant to pyrethroids, which are insect repellents for mosquito nets, have spread. This has contributed to the resurgence of malaria in many places. The new net is treated with pyrethroids and a second chemical called chlorfenapyr. It is a relatively new insecticide that targets the muscles of insects to stop them from moving. Although the new nets are more expensive, two large studies found that the additional insecticidal power was effective and reduced malaria incidence in children by almost half compared to pyrethroid-only nets. I was. This prompted WHO on his March 14th to strongly recommend its use in areas where pyrethroid resistance is widespread.

vaccination polio cases associated with new vaccines The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) reported last week that there are seven African children, six in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and one in Burundi. recently paralyzed by a strain of poliovirus derived from a new version of the Albert Sabin© Live Oral Polio Vaccine. These are the first cases associated with a new oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) that has been genetically modified to circumvent this problem. Vaccine-derived strains can arise where vaccination coverage is low, and a weakened vaccine virus can continue to spread from person to person and revert to its paralytic form. Since then, GPEI has administered nearly 600 million doses in response to outbreaks in 28 countries. Experts say these returns, although disappointing, appear to be extremely rare, and the vaccine appears to be much more genetically stable than the previous vaccine. adds that it underscores the need to increase vaccination coverage to prevent such a relapse in the first place.

publication Tree planting for paper The non-profit publisher, Company of Biologists, has a new green plan to thank authors and reviewers for their contributions. From January he will plant one tree for each peer-reviewed and published paper for two years. The idea came from a plant biologist at the University of Oxford, open biology , one of the organization’s five journals. The publisher will use his £80,000 of donations to plant new forests aimed at environmental education. About 3,750 new trees will be planted at a former mining site outside Nottingham, England. The funds will also support his restoration of 12 hectares of ancient forest called Great Knotwood.About 260 papers published so far Appear as trees in a virtual forest onlineThe publisher plans to start acknowledging trees planted for peer review next month.

2364 In 2019, 10 US states reported babesiosis, a serious tick-borne disease. This is double the number in 2011, probably due to ticks breeding in a warming climate.

COVID-19 Biden Approves Release of COVID-19 Data U.S. intelligence agencies have 90 days to declassify information about the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the bill signed into law March 20, President Joe Biden. Both houses of Congress passed the declassification bill with strong bipartisan support. WIV has come under intense scrutiny thanks to the bat’s long history of working with coronaviruses, including his distant cousin SARS-CoV-2, the culprit of the pandemic. Some suspect that WIV accidentally released the virus. This is probably after bat strains were engineered to be more infectious to humans. U.S. intelligence agencies have made conflicting assessments of the likelihood but have released little data behind their conclusions. We are seeking more information about a WIV researcher who allegedly fell ill with a respiratory illness in the fall of 2019 before it surfaced.

diplomacy South Korea and Japan rebuild scientific relationship In 2019, a long-running dispute over claims for compensation for forced labor during World War II severed ties between Japan and South Korea. Now, the two countries appear to be resuming cooperation on science and technology projects. In a sign of thawing ties, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week for the first summit between the two countries in a decade. Just before the meeting, South Korea’s Science Ministry Vice Minister Park Yoon-gyu announced that Seoul was “considering expanding cooperation.” [with Japan in] Artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G wireless networks, satellites, quantum technology, and more. Park said working-level talks would set the stage for an upcoming ministerial meeting, but did not set a schedule.

Maintenance Decline of Australian coastal species The Weedy Sea Dragon population has been reduced by about half. Gary Bell/Oceanwide/Minden Pictures More than half of the marine life along Australia’s shallow reefs and reefs is suffering, partly because of ocean warming, according to a new study. The researchers analyzed his decade-plus worth of population data on more than 1,000 species of fish, seaweed and invertebrates. From 2008 to 2021, 57% species decreasednearly a third of them have lost 30% of their population, the team reports. Nature This causes many species to be classified as ‘endangered’. 28 species have declined dramatically and are now classified as ‘endangered’. One example is the iconic native seahorse called the weedy sea dragon (Philopteryx taeniolatus, picture), the number of which has decreased by 59%. Temperate species suffered more than tropical species, especially in years after heatwaves. In cooler regions, rising temperatures also brought tropical invaders.

genetics Beethoven hair health tips Composer Ludwig van Beethoven had health problems, including hearing loss, gastrointestinal problems, and liver disease. He asked scientists to study his body after he died in hopes of finding the cause of his illness. meet his demands. They traced the composer’s hair and analyzed its DNA.They were unable to find a genetic cause for Beethoven’s hearing loss or gastrointestinal problems, but found that his genes increased his risk of cirrhosis. The infection was combined with Beethoven’s heavy drinking, researchers report. biology today , Liver disease may explain his death.