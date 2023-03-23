Where would your brain like to have lunch?

summary: The pre-supplementary motor cortex plays an important role in decision making.

A new study released by researchers at Cedars-Sinai includes what people like and value, such as which books they read, which restaurants they choose for lunch, or which slot machines they play. Develop a scientific understanding of how the brain weighs decisions. casino.

Published today in a peer-reviewed journal natural human behavior, In this study, we recorded the activity of individual human neurons.

According to Ueli Rutishauser, M.D., senior author of the study, director of the Center for Neuroscience and Medicine, and professor of neurology and neurosurgery, the study explored a decision called value-based choice. Biomedical Sciences of Cedars-Sinai.

“Knowing how the brain makes these kinds of choices could help us better understand neurological disorders such as addiction and obsessive-compulsive disorder,” Rutishauser said. ”

All 20 study participants were volunteers and epileptic patients who were hospitalized while doctors monitored brain activity to determine seizure focus. They were able to record the activity of individual neurons in the brain while playing machine games.

Called the “Two-Armed Thief,” the game allows participants to choose between two simulated slot machines in each round. Participants pressed a button to select their “bandit” and it was either paid or not paid. The bandits had their own markings so participants could tell if they had played each one before, and participants played several rounds over his 30 minutes.

Rutishauser explains the factors in making value-based choices:

Familiar options: “If participants had picked Bandit a few times before, they had a pretty good idea of ​​how often it was a winner.”

“If participants had picked Bandit a few times before, they had a pretty good idea of ​​how often it was a winner.” Unknown option: “For Bandits, who had only played a few times, participants were less confident of their winning prospects.”

“For Bandits, who had only played a few times, participants were less confident of their winning prospects.” New option: “When a new bandit first appeared, participants had to decide whether to choose a familiar bandit or take a risk and choose a new bandit. Sometimes it has intrinsic value in itself.”

Previous studies have relied on functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to monitor brain activity, suggesting that a brain region called the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) has a major role in weighting these factors. It was suggested that it was done. However, in this recent study, the Cedars-Sinai researchers found that an entirely different area, called the pre-supplementary motor area (pre-SMA), actually takes the lead.

While single-neuron recordings indicated the vmPFC’s “novelty” value for emerging new bandits, investigators calculated which options were most likely to yield the highest rewards. I was able to confirm that it was pre-SMA. And that signal served as the basis for participants to make their choices.

Dr. Tomas Aquino, a postdoctoral fellow at the Rutishauser Lab and lead author of the study, said:

“Because our single-neuron recordings are more sensitive than other, more common methods, we directly measure how preSMA neurons calculate values ​​for each option and determine participant choices. can.”

This new finding joins many other recent findings that show that pre-SMA is crucial for human decision-making.Image is in public domain

Both the vmPFC and pre-SMA are part of the frontal lobe of the brain, and both are involved in planning and decision-making activities, but in this study, for the first time, researchers were able to clarify their separate roles. is ready. This new finding joins many other recent findings that show that pre-SMA is crucial for human decision-making.

“The unique window into the human brain opened by these single-neuron recordings continues to advance our understanding of the precise mechanisms behind cognitive processes,” said director of the Functional Neurosurgery Program at Cedars-Sinai. and co-investigator Adam Mamelak, MD. – Study author.

“These ongoing understandings are key to finding new treatments for complex neurological disorders and improving the lives of patients.”

The study is part of a long-term collaboration between Cedars-Sinai and co-lead author John O’Doherty, Fletcher Jones Professor of Decision Neuroscience at Caltech.

Funding: This work was supported by National Institutes of Health R01DA040011, R01MH111425, R01MH110831, U01NS117839, and P50MH094258.

About this neuroscience research news

author: Christina Elston

contact: Christina Elston – Cedar Sinai Medical Center

image: image is public domain

Original research: closed access.

“Neurons in the human pre-supplementary motor cortex encode key computations for value-based selectionBy John P. O’Doherty et al. nature human behavior

overview

Neurons in the human pre-supplementary motor cortex encode key computations for value-based selection

Adaptive behavior in real-world environments requires the integration of several variables into choice, including the novelty of the options under consideration, their expected value, and the uncertainty of value estimation.

Here, we recorded neurons from the human presupplementary motor area (preSMA), the ventromedial prefrontal cortex, and the dorsal anterior cingulate to examine how the integration of decision variables occurs during decision making. .

Unlike other regions, preSMA neurons not only represented separate predetermined variables for each choice option, but also encoded an integrated utility signal for each choice option and subsequently the decision itself.

Post-determination encoding of selected option variables was more widely distributed, especially in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex.

Our findings place human preSMA at the heart of value-based decision making.