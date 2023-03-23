Uh oh.A New Tropical Mosquito Has Arrived In Florida. The Buzz It’s Creating Is Not Good

Miami — less loved mosquito in Florida. Pesky insects are relentless. Now there is a new species that has appeared and settled in Florida…and its arrival is a concern for scientists.
The mosquito, known by the scientific name Culex pipiens, is usually found in Central and South America.researcher Institute of Medical Entomology, University of Florida First discovered in 2018 in the countryside near Miami. It has since spread to other counties in southwest Florida.
It is not known how the new mosquito was introduced to Florida. Scientists say climate change appears to be making US states and other regions welcome exotic mosquitoes that can carry disease.
mosquito biologist Lawrence Reeves He is the lead author of a report on the newly discovered species released Wednesday. Journal of Medical Entomology“Florida is home to about 90 mosquito species, and that list continues to grow as new mosquito species are introduced to the state from other parts of the world,” he said.
Eleven of the 17 alien mosquitoes that live in Florida have been discovered in the last 20 years, and 6 of them in the last 5 years. The deadliest mosquitoes found in the United States, Aedes aegypti, Aedes aegypti, and Culex pipiens, are all invasive species introduced from the tropics.
Reeves says little is known about the Culex pipiens, but more research is needed.
The United States faces public health challenges related to diseases such as West Nile, dengue and chikungunya. All of these are spread by the alien mosquitoes that settle here. “We have to be vigilant about the introduction of new mosquito species, because each introduced species has the potential to facilitate the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases,” Reeves said. said.
