A ‘small’ increase in breast cancer risk with recent progestogen-only contraceptive use

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio key Takeaway : Recent oral contraceptive use increases the relative risk of breast cancer by approximately 20% to 30%.

Current or recent use of progestogen-only contraceptives increases the risk of breast cancer regardless of method of delivery. Current or recent use of progestogen-only contraceptives was associated with a ‘small’ increase in breast cancer risk, according to findings from a nested case-control study and meta-analysis. PL〇S. medicine. “In the UK, for example, prescriptions for progestogen-only oral contraceptives have nearly doubled in the last decade. I have a prescription for medicine.” Daniel Fitzpatrick Horse, Cancer Epidemiology Unit, Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford, UK, and Adelaide Medical School, University of Adelaide, South Australia, and colleagues wrote. Increased use of progestogen-only contraceptivesIt is important to reliably quantify the impact on breast cancer risk. ”

Data were obtained from Fitzpatrick D et al. PLoS Med2023; doi:10.1371/journal.pmed.1004188.

The researchers compared hormonal contraceptive use recorded in the UK primary care database in 9,498 women under 50 years of age diagnosed with invasive breast cancer between 1996 and 2017 and 18,171 matched controls. Compare prescriptions. Each case and their matched controls had an average clinical record of 7.3 years to date of diagnosis. The researchers observed that among 44% of women with breast cancer and 39% of matched controls, hormonal contraceptive prescriptions were made on average 3.1 years before diagnosis. Nearly half of the prescriptions were for progestogen-only contraceptives. Compared with women who did not use hormonal contraceptives during the study period, women who used hormonal contraceptives had a higher risk of breast cancer if their last prescription was an oral combination (OR = 1.23 95% CI, 1.14-1.32; P. < .001), oral progestogen only (OR = 1.26; 95% CI, 1.16–1.37; P. < .001), injected progestogen (OR = 1.25; 95% CI, 1.07–1.45; P. = .004) or progestogen-releasing IUD (OR = 1.32; 95% CI, 1.17-1.49; P. < .001). Current or recent progestogen-only contraceptive use increased oral (RR = 1.29; 95% CI, 1.21-1.37), injection (RR = 1.18; 95% CI < 1.07-1.3), implant (RR = 1.28) 95% CI, 1.08-1.51) and IUD (RR = 1.21; 95% CI, 1.14-1.28). When the researchers combined results from the UK Primary Care Database with previously published findings, an estimated 8 cases per 100,000 users aged 16-20 and per 100,000 users aged 35-39 265 cases were observed with 15-year absolute excess breast cancer as a result. He was at high risk after five years of progestogen-only oral contraceptives in high-income countries, they wrote. “This study provides significant new evidence that current or recent use of progestogen-only contraceptives is associated with a modest increase in breast cancer risk. This contraceptive,” the researchers wrote. . “Further research is needed…we need to elucidate the mechanisms behind similar associations of recent use Combined and progestogen-only contraceptives Breast cancer risk has been observed here,” the researchers wrote.

