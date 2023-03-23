Stanford University Researchers Expand Tracking of Diseases in Wastewater

Public health experts commonly track spikes in circulating influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and rhinoviruses in the population through weekly reports from the Sentinel Institute. These laboratories only process samples from critically ill patients and it may take several weeks for the results to be reflected in the database. Now, Stanford University researchers, in collaboration with Emory University and Verily Life Sciences, have collected for the first time rapid and accurate measurements across a suite of respiratory viruses in the local Santa Clara sewage system.

Boehm lab graduate student Winnie Zambrana explains how wastewater samples are treated and tested for evidence of viruses. (Image credit: Harry Gregory)

Wastewater is currently the only source of accurate information on COVID-19 incidence in the community. PCR testing is no longer widely available and most people swab themselves at home with the results never reaching public health agencies.

Prior to COVID-19, respiratory viruses were not tracked from wastewater. Most of the viruses the scientists tested in this study had never been measured in wastewater before. The survey results are published in the March 22 issue. lancet microbe.

“We are gathering evidence that wastewater can serve many infectious disease targets other than COVID-19, and that it is an invaluable resource for understanding community health. We are collecting “School of Sustainability.” “Concentrations of RNA, the building blocks of the viral genome, have been observed in Sentinel Institute clinical data in effluents of influenza A and B, RSV, rhinoviruses, parainfluenza, metapneumoviruses, and seasonal coronaviruses. It turns out that it follows the established trend, and at the moment the possibilities seem very limitless.”

Boehm envisions a future where communities can continuously test their wastewater for viruses of all kinds. With the latest virus reports, calculating your flu risk for the day is as easy as checking the local weather forecast for rain.

Looking beyond COVID-19

Every time a drain is used in a home or office, all of the phlegm, mucus, faeces, and urine enter the drain, carrying viruses and bacteria. , yields a huge biological sample from the entire population taking a shower. That sample includes submissions from all individuals, including mildly ill and asymptomatic individuals.

If a local treatment facility treats wastewater from a city of 1 million people, one sample will give scientists information about all of them. Researchers can see which infectious diseases are prevalent in a population and observe how infectious diseases change over time within a community.

Given that wastewater is an ideal source for studying cases of COVID-19, Boehm and her colleagues wanted to see if wastewater could be used to understand the circulation of other respiratory viruses. I decided to “That’s what motivated us to do this study and develop assays for all these different respiratory viruses and see if we can track the data available in California on the circulation of these viruses in clinical samples. It became,” says Boehm.

Boehm’s team found that the virus concentrations in local wastewater they measured were consistent with California clinical data on the virus’ relative prevalence. In other words, when state data suggested more people were suffering from seasonal coronavirus infections, those spikes also appeared in wastewater.

“This suggests that we can use wastewater to understand the circulation of these respiratory viruses at a more local scale rather than at the state level, along with clinical information,” says Boehm. “Furthermore, the results on virus circulation could be real-time.”

Fast and easy implementation

Boehm’s group runs a regular wastewater virus surveillance program with teams from Emory University and Verily Life Sciences. With the sampling and testing infrastructure already in place, setting up a program to test for new viruses is straightforward. Researchers simply take the same samples and apply different assays to them to get information about more respiratory viruses such as influenza.

Data from wastewater are available within 24 hours of sample collection. That’s faster than public health officials can get clinical data. At this rate, public health departments can promote timely immunizations, design educational campaigns, and alert vulnerable populations about preventive measures to avoid contracting certain diseases. .

Real-time data can also help doctors make decisions about testing and treatment. There is no need to waste patients’ time and money on flu tests if doctors know there is no flu epidemic. Hospital officials can use more accurate virus information to help stock hospitals with medicines when an outbreak is anticipated.

“We envision something akin to weather forecasting, where everyone can make their own decisions based on the level of risk they are willing to take and their health,” Boehm said. increase. “People undergoing chemotherapy can decide for themselves whether to wear a mask or go to the grocery store based on their understanding of the disease prevalent in their area.”

Boehm hopes the study will motivate more researchers to search for targets for these infections in wastewaters across the country. “I think it’s very important to show that this works in multiple places, and I fully expect it to,” he says Boehm.

Once Boehm and her colleagues are convinced that the viruses they measured are useful and meaningful, they can incorporate them into the larger WastewaterSCAN project. data.wastewaterscan.org“One of the most exciting things about wastewater monitoring is how quickly we can bring innovation to life. Once we have evidence that it reflects, we can introduce new tests very quickly.”

The research team is already investigating the possibility of monitoring more infectious disease targets in wastewater, including other respiratory and gastrointestinal viruses such as norovirus, adenovirus and enterovirus. They are also working closely with public health officials to identify and study more viruses, fungi and bacteria, Boehm says. “We need to continue our research and explore how far wastewater monitoring can go against infectious disease targets.”