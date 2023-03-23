Effectiveness of ultrasound guided dry needling in management of jumper’s knee: a randomized controlled trial

Ethical approval

The prospective, parallel randomized controlled trial was approved by The Institutional Review Board committee of the University of Lahore (IRB-UOL-FAHS/829-I/2021). The trial is registered at Iranian registry of clinical trials (IRCT20210409050913N1). The study was done in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. This RCT was approved by Institutional Review Board University of Lahore (IRB-UOL-FAHS/829-I/2021) and consent to participate was taken from the participants of the study. All methods were performed in accordance with the relevant guidelines and regulations. Informed consent was obtained from all subjects.

Participants and study design

Patients were included if they met the following criteria: participants of either gender between the age of 18–45 years with confirmed diagnosis of jumper’s knee i.e.: tender patellar tendon, palpation tenderness of the inferior patellar pole for more than one month, the knee pain intensity measured during two activities: score of 3 or more on VAS during stair climbing up and down and high pain intensity of 4 or above during single leg decline squat test and score of 60–80 on VISA-P questionnaire and were included in the study.

Participants were excluded if they had undergone knee surgery within the previous six months, had chronic knee joint disease, knee corticosteroid injections within the previous three months, presence of implants, knee joint inflammation, calcific deposits in the proximal patellar tendon, a history of known knee fractures, any bleeding disorders, or had used opioids within the previous three months.

Randomization

The eligible subjects were assessed at baseline and then randomly assigned into an group (UG-DN + CPT) and control group (CPT alone) through a computer-generated randomized method. An independent researcher performed this random allocation before the data collection and was sealed in opaque envelops.

Blinding

The outcome assessor was blinded because the study was single blinded. He was an expert musculoskeletal physical therapist with 10 years of experience who completed baseline, one week, two weeks, and four weeks follow-up assessments. He was unaware of how the subjects were being treated. An expert musculoskeletal ultrasound specialist with more than eight years of expertise performed the musculoskeletal ultrasound. He performed MSKUS while the DN procedure was being done, and he was also not aware of the kind of treatment the patients received. He was in charge of conducting the MSKUS at the baseline, first, second-, and fourth-week follow-up.

Participants were told that the needling intervention would cause moderate pain and that they should notify the researcher right away if the pain became intolerable during the procedure.

Despite the fact that the physical therapist administering the treatments could not be blinded, he or she was asked not to disclose the patients’ allocations during the intervention or follow-up sessions. Validity, reliability, and translation of the Lysholm scale had also been done for the current trial14.

Interventions

Interventions consisted of two treatment sessions per week and a follow-up period of 1 month (total eight sessions). Each session lasted 45 min and was executed by same therapist, who had experience in musculoskeletal physical therapy.

Conventional physical therapy

The conventional physical therapy was given to both groups. An active warm-up session of 5–10 min consisted of cycling on stationary bicycle with low resistance. Different muscles of lower extremity such as hip flexors, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calf were given static stretches with hold of 30 s each and were performed 3–4 times per day15,16. These static stretches were given pre- and post-exercise session. Exercises included three sets of 15 repetitions of pain-free partial weight bearing eccentric squats on a 25° decline board, performed twice daily. Exercises were advanced by increasing the decline board’s angle when the pain and discomfort decreased, switching from bilateral to unilateral eccentric exercises, and eventually moving on to concentric-eccentric contractions. The knee flexion angle for squatting was kept at 60–70°17,18,19. The strengthening exercises, include straight leg raises, hip abduction/adduction while lying on one side, and hip extension while lying flat (around the world). Initially performed without weight and in conjunction with decline eccentric squats, these exercises were later progressed to 2 s concentric leg lift, followed by 4 s eccentric lowering of the leg20,21. Throughout each phase of concentric-eccentric workout, the speed increased till it reached ballistic type (jump squats). In the final week of rehabilitation, patients’ pain subsided and strengthening exercises were advanced to allow them to resume athletic activities. Initially, 10% of the patient’s body weight with weighted vest was used for strengthening exercises and then progressed with 5 kg increase19,22. Few jumping activities initially in double leg and then progressed further into single leg jumping was also added. The rehabilitation protocol included a pulsed US application, a moist hot pack administered for 10 min, and a 5- to 10-min-deep transverse friction massage on the patellar tendon23,24,25. Participants were told to adjust their activities and wear knee straps with patellar openings to lessen stress on the knee joint26.

Ultrasound guided dry needling and conventional physical therapy group ( group)

Patients in this group received ultrasound guided dry needling and conventional physical therapy. The dry needling technique was performed by a certified dry needling physical therapist with 11 years of experience. While a physical therapist applied dry needling, a senior radiologist performed an ultrasound. The assessor was same who assessed symptoms and function of jumper’s knee. The ultrasound guided method ensured precise needle placement within the patellar tendon, improving treatment effectiveness, and lowering the possibility of unintentional harm to other nearby tissues. The treatment area of knee and ultrasound probe was disinfected with an antiseptic solution (70% isopropyl alcohol) to prevent infections. The appropriate treatment area was selected based on the ultrasonographic examination of the tendon areas exhibiting degenerative changes.

For ultrasound guided dry needling as well as pre- and post-procedure assessment of the patellar tendon, a high frequency ultrasound equipment (Xario Premium, Toshiba, country name) and a linear probe (7–14 MHz) were used. The assessments under ultrasound were done in accordance with the Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Technical Guidelines (MUTG): Knee, defined by the European Society of Musculoskeletal Radiology (EuSMR)27. The assessment on the ultrasound of the longitudinal section of the patellar tendon from the origin of its insertion, whereas transverse section included patellar pole, body, and insertion of the patellar tendon on the tibial tuberosity, by positioning the patient in supine lying or sitting with 20° of knee flexion and pillow was placed under the knee for patient’s comfort. The target area of the involved tendon was selected and assessed with the presence of degenerative signs in accordance with the medical diagnosis of jumper’s knee. These degenerative sings included tendon thickness and hypoechoic areas.

During the intervention, specific 22-gauge stainless steel DN needles were used while taking the patellar tendon’s approach and thickness into account. The DN needle was inserted to the precise affected locations with focal degenerative tendon alterations. Over the entire treatment session, three needles were placed, each of which was left in for three seconds. Depending on the extent of tendon degeneration under ultrasound guidance, the total number of needle insertions can range from 20 to 30. The remaining interventions in the therapy session were the same as those administered to the conventional group.

Outcome measurement

The pain and functional disability were assessed by VAS, KOOS, VISA-P and Lysholm knee scoring scale. Sonographic outcomes (tendon thickness, tendon structure through echogenicity, neovascularization on color doppler activity) through US imaging techniques.

Primary outcome measure

Knee pain intensity

The anterior knee pain was assessed using a visual analog scale (VAS; visual analogue scale ranging from 0 to 10, where 0 indicates no pain and 10 means worst possible pain).

Secondary outcome measures

Functional disability

The severity of jumper’s knee was measured with VISA-P questionnaire. This scale comprises of eight questions, with maximum score of 100, indicates that the person is asymptomatic and fully functional whereas less scores show symptoms of patellar tendinopathy and functional limitation28,29.

Lysholm comprises of eight items and is scored on a scale of 0–100 assessing knee-related symptoms. These scores integrate in both objective and subjective data. The points of 95–100 on the scale are considered as excellent, 85–94 points as good, 65–84 points as fair and poor for less than 65 points30.

Functional disability was assessed using The Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS). It is a knee-specific instrument, developed to assess the patients’ opinion about their knee and associated problems. The KOOS evaluates both short-term and long-term consequences of knee injury. It holds 42 items in 5 separately scored subscales31.

Evaluation of the patellar tendon using sonography

Tendon thickness

The longitudinal section was used to calculate the patellar tendon thickness. The patellar tendon was measured from its inferior border to its tibial tuberosity, and its total length was divided by two to determine its middle section. The epitendon and paratendon were not included in the measurement32.

Tendon structure

The longitudinal and transverse scans were used to evaluate the tendon structure through echogenicity. The score was determined by considering the four-grade scale suggested by Sunding et al.33: normal tendon structure (homogeneous echogenicity); 1: mild changes in the tendon structure (distinct hypo-echogenic areas); 2: moderate changes in the tendon structure (few clear hypo-echogenic areas); 3: severe changes in tendon structure (enlarged hypo-echogenic areas).

Neovascularization

Color doppler activity was performed in both longitudinal and transverse scans to find any neovascularization. It was determined by considering four-grade scale suggested by Sunding el al.33 within the abnormal tendon: 0: without neovascularization; 1: light neovascularization (a few individual blood vessels); 2: moderate neovascularization (moderate numbers, frequently transverse blood vessels); 3: severe neovascularization (plenty, mainly horizontal blood vessels profoundly in the tendon).

Sample size

Non-probability purposive sampling was used to recruit participants into the trial. The sample size was calculated based on the data provided by the pilot study. The pilot study was done on 20 patients and sample size calculation was based on the Lysholm score of this study using the mean Lysholm score in the group (70.5 ± 20.695), and in control group (55.50 ± 11.07) using 80% power of test, 95% confidence interval and 5% margin of error. The 96 participants were randomized into two groups, with 48 patients in each group by adding 20% drop out rate. This sample size was also sufficient for VISA-P score and KOOS scales.

Statistical analysis

Quantitative variables were presented using mean and standard deviation, whereas for qualitative data like gender, affected side, aggravating, and relieving factors, duration of pain, frequencies and percentages were estimated (Table 1). Normality of data was evaluated by Kolmogorov–Smirnov Test. After the failure of parametric assumptions, the Mann Whitney U Test was used to compare the two groups at baseline, at the first, second, and fourth weeks. The Friedman Test was used to examine within-group differences in the mean ranks of all outcome variables at baseline, the first, second-, and fourth weeks following treatment for VAS, VISA-P, KOOS and Lysholm scales. To examine where the actual difference occur, post Hoc Test was applied for which Wilcoxon signed-rank test was computed on different combinations of assessment time. For pre and post comparison of ultrasonographic features, Wilcoxon signed rank test was applied. Median and Inter Quartile Range (IQR) were the measures used for expression of outcome variables. The statistical level of significance for each test was established at P ≤ 0.05 at a 95% confidence level (Tables 2, 3).

Table 1 Characteristics of participants at baseline.

Table 2 Between group differences for VAS, VISA-P, KOOS and Lysholm scales.