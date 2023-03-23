Are sugar substitutes bad for you?what science says

Increasingly, food companies have turned to sugar to satisfy the public’s craving for sweetness and concerns about the health effects of sugar. sugar substituteNatural and artificial sweeteners are added to everything from soda to toothpaste to lip balms to snacks.

Research now raises concerns about the health effects of these alternatives.

A study late last month found that sugar substitute erythritol Increased risk of stroke. While the study was inconclusive, it did raise the question of which sugar substitutes are the healthiest.

Unfortunately, this is not an easy question to answer.

All sweeteners on the market meet government standards for being “generally recognized as safe.” Studies have shown that it is non-toxic.

However, just because something isn’t toxic doesn’t mean it’s healthy or that it helps with weight management or disease prevention.

“There are more and more studies showing that these low-calorie sweeteners are not inert and have health effects,” she said.

Concerns about sugar substitutes

The long-term effects of sugar substitutes are largely unknown. Most of the safety studies that are done are short-term because conducting trials over many years is difficult and expensive.

Dr. Walter Willett, a nutritional researcher at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, says each sugar substitute has a different chemical structure and should be considered individually.

“No generalizations can be made and for most of these, data on long-term effects are very limited,” he said in an email.

But research suggests some sweeteners can make it worse Diabetes Sylvetsky and other researchers endanger and disrupt the balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut.

However, someone who consumes a lot of low-calorie sweeteners may already be vulnerable or have a disease such as diabetes, so determining what is causing and what is affecting It is difficult, said Sylvetsky, in the first place.

a 2017 paper by Canadian researchers We concluded that sweeteners consumed for weight management may actually lead to weight gain.

British physiologist Habobi Tschigger says her research suggests that chemicals that our bodies perceive as “sweet” activate receptors throughout the body, including the heart, lungs and the lining of blood vessels. He suggested that it could be done.

“They are doing something very important, but we don’t fully understand it,” said Chigger, an associate professor of biomedicine at Anglia Ruskin University.

So far, her research has shown that aspartame, sucralose, and saccharin all activate these sensors and, at high doses, can cause impaired glucose tolerance, the first step to diabetes. increase.

and Research published last August in Cell120 volunteers were randomly assigned aspartame, saccharin, sucralose or stevia For more than 2 weeks at doses lower than those generally considered acceptable. Each substitute altered the gut microbes of the participants, but in different ways. suggests that there is

Chichger et al. worry that these sweeteners are now ubiquitous and difficult to avoid.

“Since the sweetener was originally meant to be consumed, in small amounts, I think it would be a good weight loss tool for people,” she said.

However, “I thought it would be perfectly fine for anyone to have one,” Chigger said, adding, “I think I now understand that’s not the case.”

no, sugar is probably not good

Decades of research support the idea that sugar can harm human health. Substituting what you did is not the answer.

Too much sugar obviously disrupts the body’s metabolism and potentially linked to diabetes High blood pressure, cholesterol, increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

“It is very well documented that sugar is at least as metabolically detrimental as other sweeteners, so our results and conclusions on sweeteners are by no means a recommendation to go back to sugar.” The Division of Systems Immunology at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel and a leading authority on artificial sweeteners.

Carbonated drinks are especially harmful, adding calories but no nutrients.

“Our recommendation is to stick to water as much as possible,” Elinabu said.

Tea and coffee probably offer moderate health benefits and are worth drinking with water, Willett said.

For people struggling to quit sugary drinks, Willett says, “Using artificially sweetened beverages is like a nicotine patch to smoking. Or is it best thought of as a bridge to coffee.”

It’s also best to avoid foods high in sugar, such as most desserts, and “don’t worry about adding a teaspoon or two of natural sugar if you need to,” says Willett. increase.

the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans We advise keeping sugar to less than 10% of total calories.of The American Heart Association recommends even less Added Sugar: No more than 100 calories per day, or about 6 teaspoons for most children and adult women, and no more than 150 calories per day, or about 9 teaspoons for most men.

A teaspoon of sugar has 16 calories and contains about 10 teaspoons of sugar. One 12-ounce can of Cokefor example.

“Reducing added sugars is absolutely necessary,” Sylvetsky said, noting that “there could be unintended consequences associated with the widespread replacement of added sugars with low-calorie sweeteners.” We should at least be aware of that,” he said.

Pros and Cons of Sweeteners

Not surprisingly, the food and beverage industry supports the availability and safety of sugar substitutes.

“Low-calorie and low-calorie foods, including sweeteners and fiber, offer consumers healthy alternatives,” Robert Rankin, executive director of the Calorie Control Council, an industry group, said in an email. We will provide you with a wider range of products to choose from.

“Low-calorie and no-calorie sweeteners are safe and effective alternatives to added sugars and can be used as part of a balanced diet to meet consumer dietary goals such as weight management and diabetes management. Add sugar or reduce your total calorie intake,” he said.

Marion Nestlé, professor emeritus at New York University and longtime industry commentator, said the food industry is underestimating health concerns about sweeteners.

“Sugar substitute manufacturers and commercial users will do everything they can to convince us that we will continue to buy their products and that sweeteners taste good, are harmless, and are good for us, regardless of what critics say. “New research linking these chemicals to chronic disease is bad for the bottom line of companies, so they are actively questioning the inconvenient research.”

Conclusion

With half a dozen interviews and requests for comments, The researchers called for further research into sugar substitutes.

Sylvetsky is particularly concerned that low-calorie sweeteners are added to products marketed to children (boxes decorated with cartoon characters or pictures of fruit), often advertised as “reduced sugar.” said that

“It’s really confusing for parents,” she said, adding that there is little research on the health effects of low- and no-calorie sweeteners in children.

According to Willett, due to the lack of research, regular consumption of sweeteners “is signing up for a long-term, uncontrolled experiment.”

According to Chichger, research is underway to finally answer the question of what is the healthiest way to sweeten food. It’s an area of ​​”great interest” among researchers and “should be able to answer many questions in the coming years,” she said.

In the meantime, those looking to cut back on artificial sweeteners can read the label and make their choice.

“I’m not saying you should always avoid sweets,” Sylvetsky said. “However, simply replacing sugary drinks with diet drinks or replacing sugar with low-calorie sweeteners may not be effective in improving diet and health.

