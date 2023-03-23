Is processed food bad for you?Here are 4 ways these affect your health

The term “processed” is ambiguous and ambiguous when it comes to food. It often means food packaged in some way, such as a box, bag, or can. In other words, they are not in their natural state. Most of the time they have been added or removed and changed for various reasons.

industrial revolution Many people were forced out of their rural farms where they grew and grew their own “fresh” food and moved to cities where they had to import their food. This created all sorts of challenges associated with transporting food, especially the need for storage, and we figured it out.

Unfortunately, change has taken place and the emphasis has shifted from transporting food to “converting” food. When producers realized that processing food in different ways made it more pleasing to the eye and taste, sales were up and we were running toward destroying the health of this nation. .

Here’s what you need to know about the dangers of processed foods.

Is white rice bad for you?

White flour is the “poster child” of food processing, capturing most of what went wrong when we decided to transform food from its natural state. has three layers, each containing health-promoting nutrients such as fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and phytochemicals. In contrast, refined wheat flour has been removed and is composed primarily of starch (long strands of glucose molecules). Then, to appease the public and convince us that all is well, producers add some vitamins and minerals, and the product is considered “fortified.”

glycemic index (GI) indicates the effect of a food on raising blood sugar (glucose). Second, the greater the rise in blood sugar, the greater the insulin response, so the lower the GI score, the better. higher than granulated sugar 63.

What does white flour do to your body?

Undoubtedly, refined wheat flour is one of the worst “bad carbs.”in the fashion of type 2 diabetes In this country, about 35% of American adults say,prediabetes” (also known as metabolic syndrome), the last thing we need is to indulge in white flour products excessively. LDL-cholesterol (that’s the bad kind!) and blood pressurea major risk factor Heart diseaseis another epidemic in our health.

And, of course, white flour products contribute to weight gain and ultimately obesityyet another fad.

Ironically, it’s common for people who need to lose weight to continue consuming white flour foods. I think there is. please think about it. What do you crave when you’re hungry at the end of the day? Most of us reach for flour products, cookies, donuts, bagels, bread, pizza, etc. What happens after swallowing one or two? Because the ingredients are sophisticated and highly concentrated, they are high in calories but low in volume.

Is processed meat bad for you?

White flour products and processed meat are a lethal combination that contributes to many of the chronic diseases that plague our society. Instead, if the meat is smoked, salted, or cured and has preservatives added, it is processed. , a food high in chemical preservatives, greatly increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer.

Hot dogs share the honor of being the “poster child” of food processing health hazards. An all-American food, hot dogs are a staple on our dinner tables.according to National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans consume 20 billion hot dogs each year. This equates to 70 per US resident, and 95% of him in American households eat hot dogs.

As a kid, I loved going out with my family on the weekends and ate hot dogs until I became a vegetarian at 35.

So why are hot dogs so delicious? High fat content. We love high-fat foods such as hot dogs, dairy, cheese, baked goods, prime rib, and steak because dietary fat tickles our taste buds in unique ways, making us want to eat more.

How Unhealthy Are Hot Dogs?

A typical beef hot dog contains about 150 calories (kcal), 13 grams of total fat, 5 grams of saturated fat, and 450 grams of sodium. So how fat are hot dogs? To calculate fat content, grams of fat must be converted to calories (9 calories per gram of fat). So 13 grams of fat x 9 calories = 117 calories of fat, which means that a typical hot dog is 78% fat (117 divided by 150 = 78%).

A 20-ounce bottle with 33 teaspoons of sugar (more sugar than many treats such as cookies and ice cream) with white flour bread and plenty of ketchup shows the effects of processing (high sodium, preservatives). , artificial flavors, unhealthy fillers, etc.), resulting in a near-perfect health-destroying food.

Hot dog advocates like to point out that a 1.5 ounce hot dog has 6 grams of protein. If protein content is the most important aspect when choosing food, forget hot dogs and consider lentils, beans, egg whites, fish and soybeans. It’s much lower in calories and fat, higher in protein and not all you consume. Additional disposal trash related to hot dogs.

Something to think about especially when raising children and shaping food choices.

