The Harvard Diet May Extend Your Lifespan by 20%

The Harvard Diet is associated with reduced cancer, respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, and mortality.Afriandi/Getty Images A new study found that all four specific dietary plans were associated with longer life.

In particular, a plan called the Harvard Diet is attracting attention.

It was developed for research and is not only an aspect of MyPlate, mediterranean diet.

Samantha Coogan — Harvard Diet, Program Director of Nutrition and Dietetics Education Program at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas — says: healthy eating plate,almost the same my platedeveloped by the USDA in June 2011. However, there are some important differences. “Both concepts recommend a plate/meal of 1/2 fruit/vegetables, 1/4 whole grains, and 1/4 protein. The symbols are pretty much the same,” says Coogan. said. The difference is that the Harvard Diet has a higher fruit-to-vegetable ratio than MyPlate. Another important difference between the two lies in their fat and dairy recommendations.MyPlate recommends consuming dairy with every meal, while the Harvard Diet recommends eating dairy in foods such as water, coffee, and tea. We recommend replacing it with a drink. “Researchers at Harvard University came to this conclusion because of the high prevalence of lactose intolerance in the United States,” Coogan explained. We recommend limiting milk/dairy beverages to 1-2 servings per day.” However, Coogan says MyPlate contains information about non-dairy sources of calcium for people who are lactose intolerant. It’s just advertised differently. Another key difference between the plans, Coogan says, is that the Harvard Diet recommends moderate amounts of healthy fats in the form of vegetable oils such as olive, canola, soybean, peanut, corn, and sunflower oil. Avoiding trans fats. .

Antette HardyA registered dietitian at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, she says the Harvard Diet has “many benefits.” “Some benefits include lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease. type 2 diabeteshigh cholesterol, and high blood pressuresaid Hardy. “Weight loss can also be an added benefit of this diet.” Hardy said these benefits are due to this diet low in processed foods and saturated fats, both of which are associated with an increased risk of these conditions. Additionally, we use the MyPlate method in conjunction with the Mediterranean diet to create healthy eating habits that people can maintain.

However, Hardy pointed out that the term “diet” may be a bit of a misnomer. “The word ‘diet’ has such a bad reputation that people often think it’s the rapid weight loss fad,” she said. I use it in conjunction with the Mediterranean diet to create a healthy eating habit.” Sharon Palmer — Registered Dietitian, Author, Blogger Nutritionist at Plant Power — Note that this diet is low in cholesterol, saturated fat, and sodium, and also contains healthy carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and phytochemicals. please. “These are essential to a healthy eating plan that promotes optimal health,” Palmer explained.