Unusual parasite strain kills 4 southern sea otters

Four sea otters stranded in California died of unusually severe toxoplasmosis, according to a study by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the University of California, Davis.This disease is caused by microscopic parasites toxoplasma gondiia rare stock of toxoplasma It has never been detected off the coast of California.

Preliminary findings published in the journal Frontiers of marine scienceNote that toxoplasmosis likely arrived recently on the California coast, is common in sea otters, and can be fatal. It appears to be able to kill large adult sea otters rapidly. According to a news release from the University of California, Davis, there are currently no reported human infections with this strain.

“Because this parasite can infect humans and other animals, we want others to be aware of our findings, recognize cases immediately if they do come across them, and take steps to prevent transmission. We want you to take precautions,” said Melissa Miller of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, author of the findings report (release). “If we observe inflammation of whole-body fat deposits in sea otters or other marine organisms, we recommend taking extra precautions.”

Common Parasites, Rare Results

T Gondi It is a common parasite that hosts feral and domestic cats and is excreted in the faeces.Although healthy people rarely experience symptoms, toxoplasmosis can cause miscarriages and neurological disorders.Sea otters are particularly vulnerable toxoplasma They live near shorelines where they can be exposed to parasite eggs in stormwater runoff, and they eat marine invertebrates that can collect parasites, thus leading to infection.

The four sea otters reported in the reported study were stranded between 2020 and 2022. All had steatorritis, a condition involving severe inflammation of body fat.

“The emergence of this deadly type toxoplasma The California coast is of concern for two main reasons. First, because of its potential population health impact on endangered species, and second, because this parasite may also affect the health of other susceptible animals. . toxoplasma .