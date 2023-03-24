Why do some people like exercise? It could be their microbiome.

Some mice tend to run on exercise wheels more than less active mice. This is because, according to recent research, these mice have microbes in their gut that send signals to their brains to increase their desire to exercise. Can humans do the same?

It has long been known that regular exercise is good for your health and reduces your risk of many diseases.moreover 80% of adults cannot manage the recommended 150 minutes. Despite lack of exercise during the week 6 percent and 10 percent of Premature death, coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, breast cancer and colon cancer are on the rise worldwide. In fact, a sedentary lifestyle 4th leading cause of death World wide.

However, the factors that motivate some people to exercise more than others are not well understood. Affects the gut microbiota, but it is not clear how the microbiome directly influences exercise behavior.There have been hints that the two are linked.a After the Boston Marathon, according to a study published in 2019, runners had more specific bacterial species in their stools than sedentary volunteers. Transplanting these microbes into mice may improve exercise performance.Based on such research, new Research published in journals Natureat least in mice, show that several species of gut bacteria can boost the production of the feel-good neurotransmitter dopamine to reward prolonged exercise.

The massive surge in dopamine is just one of many neurochemical changes that occur in both human and mouse brains after exercise.

“This study fairly conclusively shows that the desire to exercise is influenced by the microbiome in mice,” said Anthony Komarov, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.[This study] We provide a mechanistic explanation for how the microbiome influences an animal’s appetite for exercise. “

Why don’t people want to exercise?

Christoph Theis, a microbiologist at the University of Pennsylvania who led the new study, wanted to know why most people don’t want to exercise. We have collected 8 different mouse species.

“Studying mice gave us a very unbiased view because there is a lot of natural variation in mouse locomotion,” says Thaiss.

Part of this variability in motivation and ability to exercise hard is related to genetics. For example, Theodore Garland, Jr., an evolutionary biologist at the University of California, Irvine, understands how complex traits such as marathon evolve at multiple levels of organization, from behavior to DNA. I wanted tohe has shown in in progress Experiment started in 1993 A strain of superrunner mice bred for over 100 generations evolved specific changes in their DNA to run three times longer than the average. These mice have different microbiomes than inactive opponents.

To test whether depletion of the gut microbiota affects motivation to exercise, Garland gave exercise mice antibiotics. Dramatically and irreversibly reduced voluntary movement behavior of super runners. Gut bacteria-depleted mice continued to eat well and ran about 21% less each day, even though they were otherwise unaffected.

“Gut microbiome is clearly one of the factors that can influence running and exercise performance,” says Garland, although his research suggests that gut bacteria may play a role in motivating physical activity. It doesn’t directly explain how it affects you.

New study of Thais Nature investigated the connection between the mouse gut and brain. Thaiss’s team measured how long his 199 untrained mice ran spontaneously on exercise wheels and how long they could maintain a specific speed. Since the scientists don’t know the specific factors that explain the desire to exercise, they used the complete genome sequences of all 199 mice, the species of gut bacteria, the metabolites present in each mouse’s bloodstream, and other 10,500 other factors. data points were also collected. This yielded a total of approximately 2.1 million data points.

“This is a tremendous amount of data,” says Matthew Raymond Orm, a computational microbiologist at Stanford University.

Rather than trying to understand the effects of variables one by one, scientists used a machine learning approach to incorporate all the data into a computer program to identify the most important factors that explain endurance in high-performance mice. was identified.

“This study is a really great example of how big data is successfully addressing something important and fundamental about the microbiome,” says Olm.

What Mr. Thaiss discovered surprised him. This is because genetics explains only a small portion of the performance differences between mice, whereas differences in gut bacterial populations appeared to be of considerable importance.

“There is a certain degree of heritability in athletic performance,” says Theis. “But it’s relatively small.”

To confirm that gut microbes were indeed responsible for the observed differences, the researchers eliminated gut bacteria in mice by giving them broad-spectrum antibiotics. Endurance reduced by about half. Conversely, when scientists transplanted microbiomes from the best performing mice, the transplanted mice improved their exercise performance.

Theis team identified two bacterial species after a year of scientific research in 12 laboratories in the United States and Germany. rectal eubacteria and Coprococcus eutectosplayed a role in increasing motivation to exercise in high-performance mice.

Behavioral molecules in mice

The researchers then tracked exercise-enhancing effects on small molecules called metabolites produced by these specific gut bacteria. It stimulated sensory nerves embedded in the intestinal wall that connect to the brain. Dopamine-stimulated striatal activity increases the desire to exercise by providing a sense of reward.

Unlike normal mice, striatal dopamine levels in microbiome-depleted mice did not rise after exercise. Conversely, using a different drug to activate dopamine signaling restored exercise performance in mice with depleted microbiomes.

“This is a truly exceptional study,” says microbiologist Francesca Ronchi of the Charité Hospital in Berlin, Germany. The authors not only collected a large amount of data, used many controls, and identified a possible causative bacterium, but also found a precise mechanism that could explain the ability of some mice to exercise extensively. We could have done that, says Ronchi.

“This animal study raises the question of whether exercise-loving and exercise-avoiding humans are affected by the microbiome,” says Komaroff.

But Theis warns that the new study cannot yet draw direct conclusions about humans.

However, a similar pathway is also active in humans. Bacterial species identified in the gut flora that promote exercise performance in mice are also present in the human microbiome. Similarly, fatty acid amides, which have been found to enhance exercise performance in mice and trigger gut-brain pathways that promote exercise motivation, are also found in the human gut.

“Does this mean that the routes look the same one-to-one? I don’t know,” says Thaiss. “There are many differences between mouse and human physiology, but we are undertaking human studies to answer this question.”