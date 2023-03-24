New study looks at disparities in heart disease among black rural populations

Onwyani also said health insurance needs to move from a treatment-focused model to one that also focuses on prevention.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death nationally and here in Georgia. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, The condition claims more than 22,000 lives each year in Georgia.and account for 1 in 3 deaths in the state.

Compared to the US heart disease mortality rate of 184 per 100,000 people, Black Georgians have a mortality rate of 207 per 100,000whites in Georgia die at a rate of 185 per 100,000.

Examining heart health inequalities

Earlier this year, researchers at the University of Georgia published a study in the Journal of the American Heart Association that found that social and economic factors that affect health are the driving forces behind heart disease deaths. .

Dr. Zhuo Chen research The authors say public health practitioners have set a goal to eliminate all health inequalities. But social and health policies must support this goal, he says.

Chen, a professor of health policy and management at the University of Georgia School of Public Health, said: The study says it looks at a variety of conditions that contribute to disparities. For example, he explained that if a person does not have stable housing, they are less likely to adhere to medication schedules or access their family doctor. may lead to

The findings, based on 10 years of data from 2009 to 2018, are compiled by the U.S. Agency for Health Research and Quality, one of 12 agencies in the Department of Health and Human Services. This database consists of federal and academic sources, including census data, on social, economic, educational, health and Used to investigate the state of physical infrastructure.

The study showed a variety of factors that lead to heart health inequalities and allowed the authors to develop suggestions for policy makers to address these inequalities.

Cheng said policymakers from all branches of government should work together to eliminate health disparities. “We need to work with all sectors of society to address these challenges to our health system,” he said.

Estimate 1.4 million people in Georgia do not have health insuranceThe state’s uninsured rate is 14%, third only to Texas and Oklahoma.

“Given that we (Georgia) haven’t expanded Medicaid, I think for low-income people, these social determinants of health probably play an even bigger role.

genetics, blacks and heart disease

The ongoing Morehouse study examines the association between lipoprotein(a) and adverse cardiovascular outcomes such as heart attack and stroke. Lipoprotein(a) is a type of bad cholesterol, and high levels of lipoprotein(a) are common in families, especially in blacks. High levels of lipoprotein(a) can restrict blood flow to the heart, brain, kidneys, and other parts of the body, causing blood vessels to clot and causing blockages.

Researchers at Morehouse College of Medicine noted that much of the research done on lipoprotein(a) has focused on people of European descent, and knowledge of how this risk factor affects other populations is lacking. That leaves a gap. Dr. Elizabeth Ofili, a professor of medicine at the Morehouse College of Medicine, is the principal investigator of the study.

Credit: Morehouse College of Medicine Credit: Morehouse College of Medicine

Ofili said the study is different because it focuses on patients who are most affected by the problem. Across the United States, he had 5,000 blacks enrolled in the study, of whom 2,500 had heart disease and 2,500 did not, with in-state facilities in Carrollton, Columbus, and Macon. I have.

Ofili also explained that the pandemic has exacerbated heart disease problems.

“People are running late for appointments and we’re seeing heart attack and stroke levels coming back,” she said. We found that people couldn’t get into the emergency room because of heart problems.”

local effect

Shana Scott says the study will enhance the work many organizations are trying to do in metro Atlanta and rural Georgia. is.

“There are systems, policies and processes that we as individuals cannot control, but as a community we can do something,” she said. Because they’re going to be someone you can have in your office who will make some kind of system change.”

Through his local work with the American Heart Association, Scott found that food insecurity, COVID-induced housing insecurity, lack of walkable communities, and access to transportation are causing heart disease disparities in metropolitan areas. is a factor she sees.

“My challenge to elected officials is that when organizations come to you to discuss dollar allocation, they really look at how they can allocate dollars to address the social determinants of health. ” Scott said.

heart disease details

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.according to Centers for Disease Control and PreventionEvery 34 seconds, one person dies from cardiovascular disease in the United States.

Adults in rural areas 19% higher risk of developing heart failure than urban adults

Black Americans are 30% more likely to die of heart disease than white Americans, and almost half of black Americans are diagnosed with heart disease.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America have partnered to bring more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work. ajc.com/give