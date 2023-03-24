Sex-specific mechanisms of major depressive disorder identified in response to dysregulated stress hormones

Dr. Talia Lerner, Assistant Professor of Neuroscience, was a senior author on the study published in Neuropsychopharmacology.

In a study, researchers at Northwestern Medicine discovered a new sex-specific mechanism that controls how stress hormones affect dopamine transmission and motivation. It was published in the journal neuropsychopharmacology.

“The discovery of sex differences in the mechanisms by which dopamine transmission is affected by corticosterone treatment is an important step in the literature indicating that men and women can exhibit different underlying mechanisms to achieve similar functional or behavioral outcomes.” It is important, therefore, not to assume that the lack of sex differences observed in high-level analyzes precludes sex differences in mechanism.” Said Dr. Talia Lerner,Assistant professor neuroscience Senior author of the study.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 5% of adults worldwide are diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD) each year, making it the leading cause of disability worldwide. People diagnosed with MDD may be less motivated to engage in rewarding activities and have a lower overall quality of life.

In a subset of patients with MDD, chronic dysregulation of the body’s hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis (a neuroendocrine system consisting of the hypothalamus, pituitary, and adrenal glands) results in stress hormones being released during physical exercise. Some cortisol levels rise. normal rest period.

Ashley Holloway, a student in the Interdepartmental Neuroscience (NUIN) doctoral program, was the lead author of the study.

Stress hormones like cortisol help regulate the body’s adaptive response to change, and chronic stress-induced alterations in cortisol may contribute to the development of psychiatric disorders such as MDD.

According to Lerner, there are established sex differences in HPA axis function and regulation. For example, men are more likely to have dysregulation of her HPA axis associated with depressive symptoms, whereas women have higher levels of the stress hormone binding protein that may prevent dysregulation of her HPA axis. .

In this study, Lerner’s team was interested in understanding how chronic disruptions in stress hormone levels inhibit dopamine transmission and cause behavioral symptoms similar to those seen in depression. I was. Using subcutaneous implants, researchers chronically administered the stress hormone corticosterone to mice. Corticosterone is the rodent equivalent of cortisol in humans.

The research team used molecular and imaging techniques to study brain changes in mice and found that chronic dysregulation of corticosterone occurs in the dorsomedial striatum, a brain region essential for associative learning and reward-seeking decisions. found to impair dopamine transmission in the body (DMS). Impaired DMS dopamine function was associated with impaired reward-seeking motivation in both men and women. However, the disorder appeared to arise through gender-specific mechanisms.

In male mice, corticosterone dysregulation reduced the function of dopamine transporters in DMS. In contrast, corticosterone dysregulation resulted in a global decrease in the amount of dopamine in DMS in female mice.

According to the authors, the findings highlight the importance of considering sex, gender, and hormonal status when designing human MDD treatments. In male patients, this newly identified mechanism may help inform therapeutic interventions that target dopamine transporter function to improve motivation. may become. According to Lerner, because gonadal hormones interact with HPA axis function, the use of hormonal contraception should also be considered in treatment development.

“Therapeutic approaches targeting dopamine transporter function may be helpful, but when translating these findings to humans, we also need to remember that they may be more effective in men than in women. Yes, human data, like animal data, needs to be carefully analyzed by gender,” Lerner added.

Additionally, according to interdepartmental neuroscience student Ashley Holloway, screening patients with MDD for HPA axis dysregulation could also be an effective therapeutic strategy (Nuyin) PhD program and first author of research.

“Our study highlights the need to study the effects of stress hormones in men and women in order to fully understand their effects on neurobiology and behavior.” So, based on preclinical studies like ours, we might be able to narrow down which treatments work best for patients.”

According to Lerner, her lab is now following up on these early research efforts, and is investigating the mechanisms by which stress hormones differentially regulate dopamine in men and women, as well as the normal circadian nature of stress hormone release. Studies are planned to further elucidate how rhythm affects motivation.

“We must continue to investigate gender differences at the molecular level in order to properly translate preclinical findings into drugs that act at the molecular level,” Lerner said.

This work was supported by NARSAD Young Investigator Grants from the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, NIH New Innovator Award DP2 MH122401, NSF-GRFP Award DGE-1842165, and NINDS DSPAN Award F99NS130873-01.