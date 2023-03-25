Daily coffee may reduce type 2 diabetes risk

A new report finds that drinking one extra cup of coffee each day reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes by 4-6%.

A new study measured various hormones and inflammatory markers in coffee drinkers.

Coffee may have anti-inflammatory effects along with hormonal effects. A new study shows that drinking coffee daily may lower your risk of type 2 diabetes. of reportpublished in magazines clinical nutrition On Wednesdays, drinking one extra cup of coffee each day was found to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by 4-6%. past research Coffee has been associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, but the mechanisms behind the beverage’s effect are poorly understood. A new study measuring various hormones and inflammatory markers in coffee drinkers suggests that coffee can reduce insulin resistance as well as have anti-inflammatory effects and have profound effects on hormones such as leptin and adiponectin. suggests. According to Dr. Marilyn TanAccording to him, an endocrinologist and director of the Stanford Endocrinology Clinic, inflammation can increase insulin resistance and increase the risk of diabetes. Tan was not involved in the research. “The suggestion that coffee reduces inflammatory markers helps clarify the mechanisms by which coffee improves insulin. [sensitivity] Or blood sugar,” Tan told Healthline.

Researchers evaluated health data from 152,479 people obtained from the UK Biobank and the Rotterdam Study. They looked at how much coffee individuals drank each day (0 to about 6 cups) and the incidence of type 2 diabetes over up to 13 years. The team also assessed concentrations of inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein (CRP), leptin, and adiponectin and measures of insulin resistance via fasting blood samples. The team found that drinking an extra cup of coffee each day lowered the risk of diabetes by 4-6%. Higher coffee consumption is associated with lower levels of the pro-inflammatory markers CRP and leptin and higher concentrations of the anti-inflammatory interleukin-13 and adiponectin. Adiponectin has insulin-sensitizing effects that help lower blood sugar levels. Researchers believe coffee may help reduce inflammatory biomarkers that are known to increase when there is inflammation in the body, as in type 2 diabetes. The researchers also thought the type of coffee was important — filtered coffee or espresso coffee was associated with the greatest risk reduction. Findings are consistent with previous research They identified an association between higher coffee consumption and lower risk of type 2 diabetes in different populations and demographics. Dr. Andrew Audegaardassociate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, Irvine. “Inflammation-mediated estimates provide evidence for important hypothetical mechanisms,” said Odegaard, noting that more evidence is needed to understand potential mechanisms.

Tan says people with or at risk of diabetes should feel comfortable drinking black coffee or espresso, but he doesn’t necessarily prescribe it to people who want to protect themselves. “There are other measures that are better studied to reduce diabetes risk, cardiovascular risk, weight, and overall health,” Tan said. To lower your risk of diabetes, Tan’s recommend getting more physical activity, limiting sedentary time, avoiding smoking and alcohol, eating a balanced diet, and eating high It suggests avoiding certain medications that can increase blood sugar. She also encourages people to be mindful of the type of coffee they drink. “We should also not forget that in this study, we pointed out to patients that filtered coffee or espresso works best, rather than coffee drinks, which can be very high in sugar and fat.” Mr Tan said.