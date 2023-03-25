Health
Bird flu threat on farms waning, but could return in fall
The worst outbreak of bird flu on Canadian poultry farms appears to be over, but the highly contagious and deadly disease continues to spread among wild birds, prompting farmers to wait for more spring and fall migrations. I am worried that it may bring about
The highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza was first detected in Canada in late 2021, prompting the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to impose stringent biosecurity measures to curb its spread.
Jashka Clark, a poultry farmer in Abbotsford, British Columbia, takes extra precautions before entering her poultry farm.
“When I get to the barn, I change my shoes,” Clark said. “We wear bio-secure suits and try not to bring anything outside the barn.”
She wants to protect 4,000 laying hens from the worst bird flu outbreak in a decade.
Farmers across the country have lost 7 million birds since late 2021.
According to the BC Egg Producers Association, about 1 million egg-laying hens have been lost to epidemics.
“You never know what you’ll see when you walk into the barn,” Clark said. “They’re stepping out there and seeing catastrophes and disasters. It’s certainly a high level of anxiety.”
The good news is that strict safety protocols may have had an impact, and the worst is over for the poultry industry, at least for now.
Migration can lead to outbreaks
Mark Bertrand, National Operations Veterinary Specialist for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, said the CFIA has established a Primary Control Zone (PCZ) in areas where highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected. At the height of the outbreak, 177 of these zones were declared.
“For now, it looks like it’s finally receding. Canada only has two infected zones left in Ontario,” he said.
The bad news is that if flocks of wild birds act as virus reservoirs, the virus will return.
“There are two migration seasons each year, spring and fall, and we see outbreaks during those times.”
Brian Stevens, a wildlife pathologist at the Wildlife Health Cooperative of Canada in Guelph, Ontario, says the problem extends to Canada geese in the Greater Toronto Area. He investigated several die-offs.
“We have tested many geese at this point and over the past two weeks…all of the geese we tested were positive for the bird flu virus,” he said.
There are more bird species susceptible to the H5N1 strain than others, more than 180 in all, according to Stevens, and there is evidence that the infection is spreading to animals that eat the carcasses of infected birds, such as foxes and bears. there is.
Virus spread to mammals
“We’re definitely seeing carnivores of many different mammals, and these animals probably eat wild birds as well,” he said.
“That’s another thing we’ve run into with this that we haven’t seen in past outbreaks. It’s that the scavenger species are really being hit hard by it.”
Last month, eight skunks were found dead in Richmond, British Columbia, and Vancouver tested positive for bird flu.
In Peru, more than 700 sea lions have died from bird flu since January, officials say.
Dr. Shayan Sharif, an avian immunologist at the Ontario Veterinary College in Guelph, Ontario, said he was perplexed to hear that the virus might be adapted to mammals.
“That’s not a very good sign,” he said.
Sharif says the more likely the virus is to enter a mammal, the more likely it is to mutate, adapt, and spread between mammals.
“We must be ready”
“Our concern is that, at this time, this virus does not have the capacity to spread to the population,” he said.
“Based on what we’ve seen recently in mammals, it’s possible, but unlikely, that it could also be fatal to humans.”
Sharif says it’s not too early to consider the possibility of a pandemic of bird flu in humans and to make plans.
“If there’s one thing we’ve learned from COVID-19, it’s the fact that viruses are totally unpredictable in terms of the mutations they can accumulate. Very unpredictable. So we need to prepare for that unpredictable future.”
Health Canada said in a statement to CBC News that Canada has not reported any domestically transmitted human cases of H5N1, nor sustained human-to-human transmission, but that precautions are being taken. says he is teaching.
“The Government of Canada maintains pandemic vaccine readiness contracts in the event of a pandemic (including that caused by avian flu), and currently ensures priority access should a large number of vaccines need to be manufactured and delivered quickly. and has contracted with several manufacturers to ensure production capacity.Vaccinations to protect Canadians.“
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
