



Public health departments across the country have expressed concern about the spread of the virus. potentially deadly fungus After a spike in cases reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Candida auris, or C. auris, is growing at an “amazing” rate, with cases doubling in 2021. the CDC said. With infections now being reported nationwide, health officials are working to prevent the further spread of drug-resistant yeast. Two cases were recently reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.The agency told local ABC affiliates Denver 7 The patient was being treated at an out-of-state facility, but was transferred to Colorado for additional treatment. Moreover websiteCPDPHE said it was concerned about C. auris because it is often multidrug resistant, difficult to identify, and could cause outbreaks in healthcare settings. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Health said it was monitoring 87 cases of C. auris, according to a local affiliate. WRTV. Fungi “pose a serious global health threat,” the ministry said in its report. website“Because outbreaks of this organism occur in healthcare settings, early identification and communication of cases is essential for awareness and prevention.” Additionally, Austin Public Health recently Kanzan Proliferation is of “great concern” and the “greatest threat” to authorities. Most healthy people are not at risk, but vulnerable populations (including those with weakened immune systems) are susceptible to drug-resistant infections. Patients in nursing homes and hospitals who have or have had lines or tubes, such as catheters or breathing tubes, inserted into their bodies are also at increased risk. Doctors previously told ABC News they were worried because C. auris could be spread from person to person or by coming into contact with contaminated surfaces. Some strains of C. auris are multidrug resistant, but there is a class of antifungal drugs called echinocandins, available intravenously. according to National Institutes of Healthechinocandins prevent key enzymes needed to maintain the fungal cell wall. In some cases, multiple high doses may be needed if the infection is resistant to all three major classes of drugs, says the CDC. According to the CDC, studies on mortality associated with C. auris are limited, but ubiquitous. 30% to 60% of patients with C. auris infection have died. However, federal health agencies noted that many of these patients also had other serious illnesses that increased their risk of death.

