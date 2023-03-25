Disparities in CVD mortality persist by state, race and ethnicity







Policy change and a commitment to health equity are among the factors needed to reverse this trend. CVD mortality trends vary by state, race, and ethnic group, highlighting persistent and widespread inequalities in health care, researchers report. “This analysis extends the state-level estimates previously generated to race and ethnicityEnables detailed inter- and intra-state comparisons of CVD etiology by race and ethnicity. ” Catherine O. Johnson, PhD, MPH, Public health researchers and colleagues at the Institute for Health Measurement and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle said: jam cardiology“Our results quantify the worsening cardiovascular health disparities in this country and require urgent attention.”

In a cross-sectional study using U.S. Census Bureau data, census, and U.S. vital registry records from 1990 to 2019, Johnson et al. , 51.53% female, 11.5% black, 4.57% black). % Hispanic, 83.93% Caucasian) disparity CVD mortality rates by state, race, and ethnic group. Researchers used the following racial/ethnic groups in the study: Hispanic (any race), Black (non-Hispanic ethnicity), and White (non-Hispanic ethnicity). Data were analyzed between He 2020 and He September 2022. Johnson et al. found higher age-standardized CVD mortality per 100,000 people in 2019 among blacks (194.4; 95% uncertainty interval [UI]172.7-207.4) individuals were compared with Hispanic (107.7; 95% UI, 92.9-121.4) and Caucasian (153.8; 95% UI, 133.8-163.8) individuals. Researchers found that the statewide median rate of change from 2010 to 2019 was lower for white men and women, and for black and Hispanic men, compared to 1990-2000. Meanwhile, researchers found that Black and Hispanic women had a greater percentage change statewide from 2010 to 2019 compared to 1990 to 2000. “Eliminating the observed health disparities requires a multisectoral approach. Community involvement in sustainable lifestyle interventions Government-level policies to address systemic racism and health inequalities Remove structural barriers to access to health care, including reluctance to seek care It is an effort to provide equitable access for all,” write Johnson and colleagues.

