Lowering Screening Age, Efforts to Break Black Community Stigma

March 25, 2023
4 minute read
Throughout March, the gastroenterology community celebrated National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month by encouraging individuals to learn more about highly preventable cancers and increase screening.
There have been big changes in CRC screening so far in 2023. Starting with CMS lowering the minimum age for screening to 45 under Medicaid Part B, and artificial intelligence improving the quality of colonoscopies. Studies have found that it may offset time-related declines.
In addition, the Association of Black Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists partnered with patient advocate, saxophonist, and member of the Trey Anastasio Band, James Casey, to create a virtual conference to advance dialogue within the black community about colorectal cancer. hosted an event.
Healio has closely followed the latest research on the importance of CRC and colonoscopy. Want to see what you may have missed before? We’ve put together a list of the latest news and research on colonoscopy.
CMS Lowers CRC Screening Age, Requires New Qualifiers for Follow-up Colonoscopies
CMS announced that it has expanded the coverage of certain CRC screening tests by lowering the minimum age to include Medicare Part B individuals over the age of 45.
“CMS is expanding colonoscopy coverage to all Americans age 45 instead of age 50. This is welcome because it aligns with evidence-based guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. It’s a change that should be made.” Shazia Siddique, MD, MSHPHe is an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and director of research at the Center for Healthcare Improvement and Patient Safety. is extended to Americans aged 45 to 49.” read more.
AI can offset decreased adenoma detection on colonoscopies performed later in the day
A colonoscopy, performed later in the day, Decreased detection rate of adenoma, Researchers reported that artificial intelligence systems could offset time-related declines in colonoscopy quality.
“Time of day has been identified as an essential factor associated with suboptimal ADR. It can jeopardize capacity and efficiency.” Shika Lou, MD, A professor of gastroenterology at People’s Hospital of Wuhan University and a colleague wrote: JAMA network open“According to the available evidence, Embedding AI as an adjunct to colonoscopies Significant increase in ADR. …but the additional benefit of AI systems to overcome time-related ADR degradation remains unclear. ” read more.
Overweight increased risk of colorectal cancer, independent of genetic risk
Results from a population-based case-control study showed that overweight was associated with an increased risk of CRC, regardless of polygenic risk score.
“Accumulating evidence indicates that high BMI as a surrogate for excess weight is associated with increased CRC risk.” Shwe Chen Chen, MMed, A professor and colleague from the Department of Clinical Epidemiology and Aging Research at the German Cancer Research Center wrote: JAMA network open“The polygenic risk score (PRS), a combination of multiple single-nucleotide mutations identified in genome-wide association studies, is increasingly used for CRC risk stratification, often in genetic environments that suffer from weak influences.” It also helps improve the limited statistical power in studies of single risk loci and the harsh penalties of multiple comparison correction. read more.
VIDEO: ABGH Partners with Acclaimed Saxophonist to Break CRC’s Stigma in the Black Community
Helio video only, Ugo Iroku, MD, The Association of Black Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists previewed upcoming events on early-onset colorectal cancer and the screening and care gaps black patients face.
“By 2023, 100,000 Americans are expected to get colon cancer and just under 50,000 Americans will get rectal cancer,” said Iroku, a gastroenterologist at Mount Sinai Hospital and Summit Health. says. “Why is it important in the black community? A black person is 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer than he is, and unfortunately he is 40% more likely to die from colorectal cancer.” look here.
Q&A: Personalized Care, Outreach Key to Advance CRC Screening of Hispanic Patients
In 2021, an estimated 16,500 Hispanic men and women will be diagnosed with cancer of the colon or rectum, and approximately 4,700 Hispanic individuals will die from the disease.
Hispanics are one of the largest and fastest growing countries ethnic minority Colorectal cancer survival is lower in the United States than in non-Hispanic whites. Mortality from CRC decreased by 15.1% among non-Hispanic whites from 2000 to 2011, whereas among Hispanics he decreased only 5.9%. CRC is now his second most common malignancy in Hispanics in the United States, CRC screening rate Contributor to this group. read more.
Prevalence of advanced colorectal tumors remains low 10 years after negative colonoscopy
The researchers found a lower prevalence of advanced colorectal tumors at screening colonoscopies performed at least 10 years after a negative-index colonoscopy, especially in women younger than 75 years. reported..
“Screening colonoscopies have been shown to reduce colorectal cancer incidence and mortality by allowing the detection and removal of precancerous lesions.” thomas Heisser,master’s degree, A professor and colleague from the Department of Clinical Epidemiology and Aging Research at the German Cancer Research Center wrote: JAMA Internal Medicine“However, the available evidence regarding optimal screening intervals is limited.” read more.
Exact Sciences supports CMS policy update to waive follow-up colonoscopies
Exact Sciences announces support for recent policy changes aimed at increasing access to non-invasive CRC screening tests, with Medicare and most insurers saying that if a stool-based test is positive, You will have to pay for the colonoscopy.
The company, which manufactures the fecal-based DNA and hemoglobin screening test Cologuard, has joined other industry partners and the AGA, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and the Fight Against Colorectal Cancer to advocate for policy updates and out-of-pocket costs. removed barriers to CRC screening. read more.
genetic test Colonoscopy with noninvasive CRC screening test recommended
Genoscopy Inc. announced positive results from the CRC-PREVENT trial evaluating noninvasive, stool-based, home screening for CRC and advanced adenoma.
The Genoscopy stool test uses patented RNA biomarker technology to screen for CRC and advanced adenoma, which may indicate an increased risk of developing cancer. read more.
