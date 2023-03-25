SA records first measles case in 3 years, more cases expected as global cases rise





South Australia has recorded its first measles case since 2019. A 3-year-old boy has been infected abroad, increasing the number of measles cases. Key Point: 3-year-old boy tests positive for measles in South Australia

3-year-old boy tests positive for measles in South Australia Measles cases expected to rise after COVID-19 pandemic drops global vaccination levels

Measles cases expected to rise after COVID-19 pandemic drops global vaccination levels People born between 1966 and the mid-1980s should make sure they have been vaccinated against measles SA Health was notified of the incident after the boy attended the emergency department at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital on Thursday. Measles can spread rapidly among people who are not fully vaccinated against the disease, said Louise Flood, director of SA Health’s Communicable Disease Control Division. “Measles is really highly contagious, so if anyone has been to the area, it’s a good idea to be aware of the symptoms and signs of measles,” she said. “People get sick with measles and usually feel sick, but they can then develop ear infections, pneumonia, brain inflammation and, unfortunately, some people die from measles. .” SA Health has released a list of public areas that the boy visited during the infection, and at the same time asked anyone who was in the area who was not fully vaccinated to be on the lookout for symptoms in the coming weeks and if he got sick. advised to consult a doctor. Murray Bridge Swimming Center Friday, March 17, 4-6pm

Murray Bridge Swimming Center Friday, March 17, 4-6pm Murray Bridge Hospital Emergency Department waiting room on Wednesday, March 22 from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm and Thursday, March 23 from 9:00 am to 9:45 am

Murray Bridge Hospital Emergency Department waiting room on Wednesday, March 22 from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm and Thursday, March 23 from 9:00 am to 9:45 am Bridge Clinic Thursday, March 23, 9:30am to 11:15am

Bridge Clinic Thursday, March 23, 9:30am to 11:15am Women’s and Children’s Hospital emergency department waiting room Thursday, March 23 from 12:00pm to 12:45pm Examples of rashes that occur in measles patients. ( Courtesy: Washington State Department of Health ) Health officials expect to see more cases in South Australia as the prevalence of the disease continues to rise abroad. last November, The World Health Organization (WHO) has said measles vaccination has dropped significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic beganNearly 40 million children will go unvaccinated in 2021, a record high. The WHO said only about 81% of children received the first measles vaccine and 71% received the second dose, the lowest primary measles vaccination coverage in the world since 2008. reporting. Dr. Flood said measles began as a cold-like illness with symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, sore eyes, and fever, and then developed into a rash. “The measles rash usually starts on the head or neck and then spreads. SA Health poster promoting measles awareness. ( By: SA Health ) Measles vaccination is part of the National Immunization Programme, and children receive the first dose at 12 months of age and the second dose at 18 months of age. “Immunization is the best protection against measles, and it’s important to make sure everyone has two doses of the measles vaccine to protect themselves and their communities,” Dr. Flood said. “For people planning to travel abroad, check their immunization records and if you were born in Australia after or during 1966 and do not have a record of having two doses of the vaccine, get vaccinated well in advance of your trip. We recommend that you request SA Health says people born between the late 1960s and mid-1980s may not have had two doses of the vaccine, so they may be at higher risk of getting measles. This is because school-based immunization programs did not start offering two doses of measles vaccine until 1992. Catch-up vaccination programs have been in place for years, but there are concerns that they are not reaching everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-03-25/sa-records-first-measles-case-in-three-years/102144922 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related