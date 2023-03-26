What is the Marburg virus?





5 dead, 3 infected with Marburg disease – A highly contagious Ebola-like disease – In the Kagera region of northwestern Tanzania, officials announced earlier this week.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 161 people have been identified as at risk of infection through contact tracing and are currently being monitored. Emergency response teams have been deployed to the region, and no other cases of the virus have been reported outside of Kagera. Guardian Said. “Tanzania’s health authorities’ efforts to determine the cause of the disease underscore their determination to respond effectively to the outbreak. We are working with the government to contain the spread of the virus. , we are working to rapidly scale up control measures to end the outbreak as soon as possible,” said Dr Machidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, in a statement. The Tanzanian case comes just a month after another African country, Equatorial Guinea, reported its first case of Marburg.Local government Confirmed Since February 13, 7 of the 9 cases have died, Washington Post report. “These emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases demonstrate the need to strengthen the health security of the continent to meet the threat of disease,” said the director of the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). Ahmed Ogwell Ouma said. “We urge the public to continue to share information with authorities in a timely manner to enable the most effective response.” What is Marburg disease? Marburg virus disease (MVD), formerly known as Marburg hemorrhagic fever, is a severe and often fatal hemorrhagic fever, according to WHO. Marburg, like Ebola, is a filovirus. Both diseases are clinically similar. Rousettus flying foxes are considered natural hosts for the Marburg virus. However, WHO notes that African green monkeys imported from Uganda were the source of the first human infection. It was first detected after a simultaneous outbreak in Marburg and Frankfurt, Germany in 1967. and Belgrade, Serbia. The average case fatality rate of this disease is about 50%. However, the WHO says it could be as low as 24% or as high as 88%, depending on the virus strain and case management. What are the symptoms of Marburg disease? After the onset of symptoms, which can begin any time between 2 and 21 days, MVD may present in the form of high fever, myalgia, and severe headache. Around the third day, patients complain of abdominal pain, vomiting, severe watery diarrhea, and cramps. According to the WHO, at this stage, the patient’s appearance is often “ghostly,” described as deep-set eyes, a blank expression, and extreme lethargy. On days 5-7, patients report bleeding from the nose and vomit and stool with gums and blood. Severe blood loss often causes him to die 8-9 days after symptoms begin. How can Marburg disease be diagnosed and treated? MVD is clinically difficult to distinguish from diseases such as malaria, typhoid fever, and other viral hemorrhagic fevers. However, it has been confirmed by testing samples in the lab. coronavirus and Ebola are extreme biohazard risks. There are currently no approved antiviral treatments or vaccines for MVD. It can be managed with supportive care. Hydration with oral or intravenous fluids and treatment of certain symptoms can help prevent death, according to the WHO.

