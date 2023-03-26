Babies’ gut bacteria may predict type 1 diabetes later in life.Diabetes





Gut microbiota in 1-year-old infants can be used to predict likelihood of developing disease type 1 diabetes Later in life, the scientist announced The disease most often occurs in children and adolescents and is caused when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. “Our findings suggest that the intestines of infants who develop type 1 diabetes are markedly different from healthy infants, and that several microbial biomarkers associated with future disease may be present as early as 1 year.” The study is by Dr. Marin Bertecki of Princess Victoria Children’s Hospital, Linköping, Sweden. “This finding may help identify infants most at risk of developing type 1 diabetes before or during the first stages of the disease, and encourage healthy gut health to prevent the disease from taking hold.” It may offer an opportunity to enhance the internal microbiome,” said Belteky. As part of the study, scientists compared the gut bacteria, known as the microbiome, between babies who developed type 1 diabetes and controls who remained healthy until age 20. The age between the two groups is 12 months. Infants diagnosed with type 1 diabetes had higher levels of bacteria known to promote inflammation and participate in the immune response, the researchers report in the latest issue of the Journal of European Research. Diabetes. “The average age at diagnosis of diabetes in our study was more than 10 years after the samples were collected, but we identified distinct microbial signatures at age 1,” said study co-author Florida. University’s Patricia Milletich said. According to Professor Eric Triplett, also at the University of Florida, the processes that lead to the development of autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes usually begin long before clinical symptoms of the disease appear. It may shed important light on the complex interplay between the developing immune system, childhood environmental exposures, and autoimmunity.” But to establish which bacteria have the greatest impact on the development of type 1 diabetes later in life, and to determine how effectively bacteria can predict disease, Triplett said, more needs to be done. He said that research targeting children is necessary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/mar/26/gut-bacteria-in-babies-may-predict-type-1-diabetes-in-later-life-study-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

