8 Most Common Types of Maritime Injuries in Houston

If you’ve been injured while working on the sea, you may wonder if you should seek a maritime lawyer to help you with your case. Understanding the most common types of maritime injuries that can require legal assistance can help make this decision easier. Here are the most common types of maritime injuries that often need the assistance of a maritime lawyer.

1.) Falling Overboard

Working on watercraft can be dangerous; one wrong move and you could end up in the water. Falling overboard is a serious safety hazard, leading to severe injuries such as broken bones and dislocations.

2.) Slip and Fall Accidents

Slippery decks, rigging lines, and other obstacles on board ships can easily cause someone to slip or trip, leading to serious injury or death. A skilled maritime lawyer will be able to consider the issues at hand and advise you on how best to pursue your case.

3.) Injuries in Enclosed Spaces

Working in enclosed spaces is one of the most hazardous activities performed aboard vessels due to the lack of oxygen, toxic gases, and other hazards that can cause serious harm if not adequately addressed. If a person has been harmed in an enclosed setting aboard a vessel, they should promptly search for a maritime lawyer to guarantee their rights are safeguarded.

4.) Chemical Burns

Chemical burns are another common type of injury aboard ships caused by exposure to harsh chemicals used for cleaning or maintenance purposes without proper safety equipment or procedures being followed.

5.) Repetitive Motion Injuries

Many workers on board ships suffer from repetitive motion injuries caused by having to perform monotonous tasks over long periods without any rest breaks or ergonomic tools to reduce strain on their body parts, such as their hands or arms. They become overused, leading them to chronic pain or disability if left untreated for too long.

6.) Fishing Injuries

Fishing accidents happen all too often when working around large bodies of water due to hazardous conditions such as slippery surfaces or unexpected waves that can cause people onboard fishing vessels to fall into the water. This results in severe injuries requiring immediate medical attention.

7.) Docks & Piers

Docks & piers present many potential hazards, including slips & falls onto hard surfaces, which could result in broken bones and drowning if someone were unfortunate enough to end up in the water without proper safety equipment nearby like life jackets, etc.

8.) Broken Bones & Extremities Injury

Lastly, broken bones & extremities injuries are perhaps among the most painful experiences one person could go through after having sustained such an injury while performing their duties onboard ships. These are due to various factors such as incorrect lifting techniques being used by crew members resulting in fractures, dislocated joints, etc.

When to Seek Out a Maritime Lawyer for Injury Cases: In Conclusion

No matter what type of injury one may have encountered while working at sea, it’s always smart to exercise caution and contact an informed party who knows inside-out when it comes to filing suit against negligent parties to receive a just outcome, such as monetary compensation from healthcare costs incurred along the journey towards full recovery. Maritime lawyers possess the knowledge and skillset to guide individuals through difficult times, ensuring safe passage back to well-being.

