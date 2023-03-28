Using hormonal contraceptives slightly increases breast cancer risk









Sarah Bondell – March 27, 2023 It has long been known that the most common form of hormonal contraception, which contains both estrogen and a synthetic version of the reproductive hormone progesterone called progestin, is associated with a modest increase in breast cancer risk. This type of contraceptive is available in pill, patch, or ring form. Little is known about the breast cancer risk of progestin-only contraception.new study A paper completed in the UK and published in PLOS Medicine is the first to compare the breast cancer risk of different types of hormonal contraceptives. Researchers found no difference in risk between women using a progestin-only method of birth control and those using a combination progestin and estrogen method.



Shelley Tworoger, PhD, Deputy Director of Population Sciences

“Mechanistic understanding of how oral contraceptives affect breast cancer risk is very limited. Dr. Sherry TourogerAssociate Director population science and Moffitt Cancer Center“This finding may suggest that progestins are a major contributor to increased breast cancer risk.” For this study, researchers analyzed the records of 10,000 British women with breast cancer under the age of 50 and compared this group with women of similar age who did not have breast cancer. They found that current or recent use of progestin-only contraceptives was associated with an approximately 20% to 30% increased risk of breast cancer, the same risk as hormonal contraceptives combined. . However, the overall risk of breast cancer for most young women is low, so the impact of this extra risk is fairly small. The average woman has an eighth chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime, and the study suggests that the risk for women using hormonal contraceptives is about 0.2%. increase. Previous studies have also shown that the increased risk begins to decline after women stop using hormonal contraceptives. We return to the risk of women who have never used contraceptives. Tworoger says that while this is important research, women currently using hormonal contraceptives should not panic. provides women with many health benefits, including reduced risk of other types of cancer, such as ovarian cancer, and improved health outcomes for premenstrual syndrome and endometriosis.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 2019, 14% of women ages 15 to 49 in the United States were spayed, and about 10% were spayed. intrauterine instrument Or a contraceptive implant.

