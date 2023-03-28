People with mental illness have bodies that are biologically older than they actually are





summary: People with a long history of psychiatric disorders, such as bipolar disorder and anxiety disorders, have blood biomarkers that reflect increased biological aging. The findings may help explain why people with mental health disorders live shorter lives and are more prone to age-related illnesses than the general population. sauce: European Psychiatric Association People with a lifetime history of mental disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety disorders have blood markers that suggest they’re older than they actually are, according to new research. This may help explain in part why people with mental health problems live shorter lives and are more prone to age-related diseases than the general population. Dr. Julian Mutz and Professor Cathryn Lewis of King’s College London examined data on 168 different blood metabolites from 110,780 participants in the UK Biobank. They linked these data to information about whether an individual had a history of mental illness, and found that people with mental illness had older metabolic profiles than expected for their age. . Principal Investigator Dr Julian Mutz (King’s College London), who presented the study at the European Psychiatric Congress in Paris, said: “We can now predict a person’s age from their blood metabolism. On average, people with a lifetime history of mental illness have a metabolic profile that means they are older than they actually are.” For example, people with bipolar disorder had blood markers that indicated they were about two years older than their chronological age.” People with mental disorders tend to live shorter lives and have worse health than the general population. Estimates of effectiveness depend on mental health status. People with poor mental health are often more likely to develop conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, and these conditions tend to worsen with age. A 2019 study found that life expectancy for people with mental disorders is about 10 years less for men and about 7 years less for women (compared to the general population). People with mental disorders tend to live shorter lives and have worse health than the general population.Image is in public domain Dr Mutz continued: “Our findings show that the bodies of people with mental health problems tend to be older than expected for individuals of their age. While it may not explain all the differences in health and life expectancy between people with disabilities and the general population, it does mean that accelerated biological aging may be an important factor. increase. “The ability to track biological aging using these markers will change the way we monitor the physical health of people with mental illness and assess the effectiveness of interventions aimed at improving physical health. There is a possibility. Dr. Sara Poletti (University Scientific Institute San Raffaele Hospital, Milan) comments: “This is an important study that could explain the high prevalence of metabolic and age-related diseases in patients with psychiatric disorders. It may be important for the development of preventive and individualized therapies to address the growing difficulty of integrated management of disability. About this research news on mental health and aging author: press office

sauce: European Psychiatric Association

contact: Press Office – European Psychiatric Association

image: image is public domain Original research: The findings will be presented at the 31st European Psychiatric Congress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://neurosciencenews.com/biological-aging-mental-health-22881/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

