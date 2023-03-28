Allergy season is (anytime) from now on

Seasonal allergies, also called hay fever, are allergies that occur at certain times of the year. Like other types of allergies, seasonal allergies occur when the body’s immune system overreacts to something in the environment. and caused by weeds.

“From spring to fall, you’ll see everything from red, swollen eyes to trouble breathing. Seasonal allergies can interfere with sleep and concentration,” says an allergist. Mervat Nassef, MDAssociate Professor of Pediatrics, Bagueros Physician and Surgeon, Columbia University.

“You don’t have to suffer, but you have to find the right treatment for yourself and your symptoms. Getting the right treatment means you can enjoy the blooming trees instead of hiding from them.” .”

Nasef says controlling allergies is especially important for school-aged children. “Allergy season coincides with the beginning and end of the school year as children adjust to new classes and take important exams. Keeping allergies under control helps us function at our best during these critical times. I can.”

Climate change is prolonging allergy season Colombian researchers have found that climate change is causing pollen seasons to start earlier, last longer, and cause more severe allergic reactions than before. foundWarmer temperatures cause trees and plants to flower earlier, and more carbon dioxide in the air increases pollen production.

The exact onset, duration, severity, and end of allergy season depend on weather conditions.

“If winters are as warm as this year, the season may start up to two weeks earlier. In fact, some trees started blooming in the last week of February,” says Nassef. “With a warm, wet spring, expect high pollen levels and a severe allergy season.”

To help us understand what that means for our health, and how to treat things like runny noses and itchy eyes, we spoke to Nasef.

How Seasonal Allergies Work

Seasonal allergies, like other types of allergies, occur when the body’s immune system overreacts to something in the environment during the spring, summer, or fall when certain plants are pollinated.

This is an exaggerated reaction to allergens that causes an inflammatory response, resulting in symptoms such as itchy eyes, sneezing, runny and stuffy nose.

Signs and Symptoms of Seasonal Allergies

itchy nose

snot

congestion (a.k.a. nasal congestion)

sneeze

Watery eye

Red, itchy eyes

swollen eyelids

itchy throat

swollen mouth

Malaise

Sleeping disorder

allergy season

In many parts of the United States, tree pollination begins early in the year, followed by grass pollination in the summer and weeds in the fall.

Allergies vary by region. For example, in tropical climates grasses can be pollinated for a good portion of the year, lengthening the allergy season.

people with seasonal allergies

Seasonal allergies can affect people of all ages, from children to adults. There is no way to know in advance whether or not you will develop seasonal allergies, but seasonal allergies often run in families and are common in asthma and eczema sufferers.

How to Find the Best Seasonal Allergy Treatment

Fortunately for allergy sufferers, there are many safe and effective treatments available. Some drugs are used to relieve symptoms, while others are used to prevent symptoms. Different medications are more effective for some symptoms than others, so it’s important to tailor your treatment to your symptoms.

Please consult your doctor. Allergy treatment is specific to each patient and the cause of the allergy (if you’re not sure yet, get an allergy test).Some people may be candidates for allergy injections or immunotherapy pills.

Immunotherapy is the only treatment that can eliminate allergies by altering the immune response to allergens. Injectable immunotherapy (allergy injections) has been around for 100 years. A newer form of immunotherapy utilizes tablets containing allergens. The tablets are placed under the tongue and become less reactive over time. This type of sublingual immunotherapy can be used for grass and ragweed allergies.

When to try over-the-counter allergy medicine

If you notice symptoms, try an over-the-counter allergy medicine. Each class of drug has different effects. Second-generation non-sedating antihistamines are best for itching and sneezing. Caution: Some older antihistamines can cause drowsiness and should be avoided. Oral decongestants can cause palpitations. Steroid nasal sprays are most effective for nasal congestion and postnasal drip. Please read the label. Please consult a pharmacist. If you are unsure, please consult your doctor.

When to consult a doctor about allergies

If you are unsure whether your symptoms are due to allergies, see an allergist/immunologist for evaluation and testing, especially if your symptoms affect your ability to sleep, work, or study.

If you are sure your symptoms are due to seasonal allergies, try OTC medications. If they do not control your symptoms well, or if you experience side effects, consult an allergist/immunologist to discuss other treatment options.

How to know if allergy treatment is working

If treatment is successful, you should see improvement in symptoms. If symptoms persist despite medication, see an allergist for further testing and guidance.