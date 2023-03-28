Let’s know the causes of premature menopause and 3 ways to deal with it





Menopause is a biological transition in which female reproductive hormones such as estrogen and progesterone decrease and the menstrual cycle naturally stops. Menopause marks the end of a woman’s ability to conceive and is said to be complete when menstruation ceases for one consecutive year. Women usually go through menopause after their mid-50s. However, some women may experience early menopause. Premature menopause, medically called premature ovarian failure or primary ovarian insufficiency, is a condition in which a woman reaches menopause before the age of 40. Symptoms of premature menopause Premature menopause is similar to symptoms experienced by women going through normal menopause and may include: Irregular

amenorrhea or amenorrhea

Periods that are heavier or lighter than usual.

hot flashes

night sweats

dryness of the vagina

mental fog

decreased libido

urinary incontinence Causes of premature menopause Premature menopause is caused by depletion or dysfunction of follicles, resulting in loss of fertility and ovarian function, and further to menopause. Follicle depletion or follicular dysfunction can occur due to factors such as: Ovariectomy surgery

Family history of early menopause

thyroid disease

smoking

HIV or AIDS

autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis Can premature menopause be treated? Different treatments may be needed depending on the cause of the early or premature onset of menopause. Providers recommend hormone replacement therapy (HRT) because of the health risks of premature menopause, unless hormone therapy is unsafe for other reasons. Some of the hormones lost in the body are replaced by HRT. This reduces the risk of health concerns brought about by premature menopause or premature menopause and reduces the symptoms and side effects of menopause.Clinicians generally recommend that most people reach menopause at his 51-year-old age. Until he recommends HRT. Also Read: Sooner or later, menopause will have these effects on your health, ladies! 3 Tips for Dealing with Premature Menopause Hormonal changes associated with menopause can weaken bones and increase the risk of osteoporosis. Here are some ways to deal with early menopause. 1. Maintain a healthy weight Gaining weight during menopause is common, and this can be largely the result of hormonal changes, aging, lifestyle, and genetics. In addition, excess weight can affect menopause symptoms. 2. Exercise regularly Exercise can help you maintain weight loss and prevent excessive weight gain. Calorie burning occurs during physical activity. The more intense your exercise, the more calories you will consume. 3. Eat foods high in phytoestrogens naturally occurring plant-based compounds that can mimic Effects of estrogen Helps increase phytoestrogens for balanced hormones in the body. Some foods high in phytoestrogens include: soy products and soybeans

Tofu

Tempe

linseed

linseed

exposure to sunlight Some dietary tips for managing premature menopause: Increase your daily intake of vitamin D supplements. This can delay the risk of bone problems.

Get calcium into your diet by consuming foods such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and leafy green vegetables. It also helps manage bone loss after menopause.

Include eggs and fish in your diet. These foods help reduce the risk of other health problems such as cholesterol, heart disease, and obesity.

Avoid trigger foods such as caffeine, alcohol, and foods with too much spices or sugar.

Maintaining a healthy weight is essential during menopause. So include fiber, protein and healthy fats in your diet. You can also indulge in mind-body techniques, including relaxation practices, yoga and meditation. manage stress levels! remove It is very important to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of hormone therapy with your health care professional. However, if you are experiencing premature menopause or infertility due to premature menopause, you should discuss your options with a fertility specialist who can help you reach your goals of having children.

