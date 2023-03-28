What You Need to Know About Kidney Disease





Did you know that your body has its own self-cleaning system? It’s your kidney! Every 30 minutes, your kidneys filter all the blood in your body, removing waste, toxins, and excess water. Without the vital function of the kidneys, the body cannot get the clean blood it needs to function properly. “March is National Kidney Month. It’s a good time to think about how important kidneys are,” says Joel Inman, a physician at the Family Care Center in Taylorsville. The importance of kidneys is not always understood, but they are just as vital to your health as your heart. According to Inman, the kidneys perform many life-supporting functions, including: remove waste products from the body

remove drugs from your body

Maintain a healthy balance of water, salt and minerals (sodium, potassium, calcium, etc.)

release of hormones that regulate blood pressure

Generates active vitamin D to promote strong bones

Control red blood cell production Kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease, occurs when the kidneys are damaged and less able to perform the important functions mentioned above. According to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), it is estimated that one in seven Americans, or 37 million people, has kidney disease. Kidney disease is a low-profile public health crisis, causing more deaths than breast and prostate cancers. Unfortunately, chronic kidney disease is known as the “state of silence.” In fact, according to the NKF, about 90% of people with kidney disease are unaware that they have kidney disease. But that’s when it can get dangerous. Without early treatment, chronic kidney disease can lead to complications such as anemia and nerve damage, increasing the risk of heart and blood vessel disease. It can progress to failure, requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant. If kidney disease is not detected early and progresses late, symptoms may include fatigue, dry or itchy skin, swollen feet and ankles, too much or too little urine, and blood in the urine. there is. “Chronic kidney disease primarily affects people over the age of 65, with women slightly more than men. In some cases, young people can develop chronic kidney disease. Diabetes and hypertension are responsible for two thirds of chronic kidney disease. According to the NKF, other conditions that can cause kidney disease include glomerulonephritis, genetic disorders such as polycystic kidney disease, prenatal kidney and urinary tract abnormalities, and autoimmune disorders such as lupus nephritis. included. Other factors that put people at risk of developing chronic kidney disease include family history, smoking, and obesity. protect the kidneys

Taking steps to protect kidney function is important for everyone, but especially for those at risk for kidney disease. “Prevention is a great first step. It includes eating a healthy, balanced diet, staying hydrated, exercising enough, losing weight if necessary, quitting smoking, limiting alcohol intake, and using ibuprofen. This includes being careful with over-the-counter medications such as,” Inman said. If you have a medical condition that could lead to chronic kidney disease, it is important to work closely with your healthcare provider to manage your condition. “For example, good management of diabetes and high blood pressure helps maintain kidney function. Regular follow-up appointments in the lab help monitor kidney function,” says Inman. I got Even if you don’t have the underlying cause of kidney disease, early detection of kidney disease is important, so regular check-ups are essential. “Talk with your healthcare provider about scheduling a physical exam at a screening lab to help detect kidney problems before you develop chronic kidney disease,” Inman said. learn more

“Let’s strive each day to make sound decisions to maintain our kidneys so that they continue to work well for us. Inman practices at Taylorsville’s Family Care Center at 1668 NC Highway 16, Taylorsville. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Inman, please call. 828-632-9736.

