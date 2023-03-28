Health
Why Doctors Say You Should Get Colon Screening Early
In recent years, health experts have lowered the recommended age for average-risk individuals to undergo their first colonoscopy from 50 to 45.
Colon and rectal cancer rates are increasing in people under the age of 55, and cancers are often discovered at a later stage. It accounted for his 20% of colorectal cancer diagnoses in 2019, up from his 11% in 1995, one researcher said. recent papers Published by the American Cancer Society.
Physicians hope early screening can counteract this trend, allowing for faster detection, better treatment, and improved overall health outcomes.
“At 37, you feel devastated and cancer may have spread throughout your body before it was identified,” says Craig Reickert, chief of colon and rectal surgery at Henry Ford Health in southeastern Michigan. “We’re definitely talking about it, and we’re seeing cancer rates in young people go in the wrong direction,” said Dr.
Colorectal cancer begins in the colon or rectum, at the lower end of the digestive tract. It is the fourth most common cancer diagnosis in the country and the second leading cause of cancer death after lung/bronchial cancer. Abnormal growths known as polyps form along the lining of the colon and can sometimes become cancerous.
The American Cancer Society estimates that 153,020 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year and 52,550 will die from the disease. For those under 50, this is an estimated 19,550 cases and her 3,750 deaths.
Overall, the incidence of colorectal cancer has been trending downward for decades in the United States. In 1999, the national age-adjusted incidence of new cases was about 56 per 100,000 people. has declined over time, reaching a rate of 37.1 per 100,000 in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Michigan’s incidence rate improved from 55.7 per 100,000 to 35.4 per 100,000 during the same period, both below the national average.
However, the downward trend is slowing as the population under the age of 50 is on the rise. After reporting a 3% to 4% annual decline in the 2000s, the American Cancer Society reported that he declined about 1% annually from 2011 to 2019.
“Now we know that younger people may have a slightly higher incidence of more advanced cancers, but is it really related that these cancers grow very quickly in younger people?” It’s not clear if they were just doing it or if it was only a little bit discovered, because they ended up seeing a doctor and didn’t talk about their symptoms early in the course,” Reickert said. Stated.
In 2021, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated the recommended age for colorectal cancer from 50 to 45 and expanded screening coverage in health insurance plans.
Screening can be used to detect cancer at an early stage when treatment is most effective and to detect abnormal growths known as polyps that can be removed before they become cancer. A colonoscopy, which uses a thin scope to look inside the colon, is just one of the few tests that can check for signs of colorectal cancer.
A colonoscopy typically takes about 10 to 30 minutes, says Reickert. Preparing for the procedure includes a restricted diet the day before, and recovery usually returns patients to their normal routine the next day.
According to Reickert, having a colonoscopy at age 45 often means the patient has 10 years to live. Other tests from 1 year he may need further evaluation in 5 years.
Having a personal or family history of colorectal cancer or having inflammatory bowel disease may increase the risk of colorectal cancer. The same applies to lack of regular physical activity, diets low in fruits and vegetables, diets low in fiber and high in fat or processed meats, people who are overweight, and people who use and/or consume tobacco. . alcohol.
Symptoms to watch for include abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, rectal bleeding, continuous bleeding during bowel movements, new chronic diarrhea or severe constipation, and dramatic bowel habits such as pencil-thin or black stools. Includes changes.
Experts suggest talking to your doctor about when to start screening and how often you need tests based on your risk factors.
