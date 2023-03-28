How to Use Prune Juice for Constipation, According to a Nutritionist

Real Talk: Feeling swollen or you can backup very Not comfortable.in the meantime constipation It may not be the topic of discussion in a group chat, but rest assured you are not the only one having problems. About 16% of US adults They experience constipation, and the number jumps to 33% in people over the age of 60.

“Constipation is defined as having three or fewer bowel movements per week,” says a registered dietitian. Leslie Bonci, MPH, RD, CSSD, LDN She said that when people with constipation can go, the stool is usually hard, difficult to pass, and very uncomfortable.[Constipation] It’s the most common gastrointestinal upset,” she says.

Bonchi says there are several potential reasons for constipation. It’s worth making an appointment with a gastroenterologist who can help pinpoint if there is.

There are also special drinks, Foods that help relieve constipationOne thing that is often flying under the radar is prune juice.Before you dismiss it outright, do yourself and your gut a favor, get the facts on how it helps with constipation, and the best ways to use it. won’t offal Drink straight! )

Is prune juice good for constipation?

Bonchi says there’s no doubt about whether prune juice helps with constipation. the answer is yes“The fiber and sorbitol in prunes have a laxative effect, Research Shows Prunes aren’t as effective or any more effective than commercial products,” she says.

registered dietitian Dr. Shirin Hushmand, RD, A nutrition professor in the School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at San Diego State University said that although prunes have been more scientifically studied than prune juice, it’s reasonable to speculate that prune juice contains many of the same things as prune juice. It is said that health benefits of prunes – Including helping with constipation – very little.

“While this topic has not been researched as well as one might think, both prunes and prune juice may have a laxative effect on constipation, whereas in people with good intestinal health. The limited data available suggests that it may cause limited adverse effects, such as loose stools,” says Dr Huesmand. “In fact, loose stools are a typical side effect reported in healthy subjects, and this may be considered a benefit.” Constipation can be very uncomfortable, but literally having to run to the bathroom is no longer comfortable.

Prune juice can be used at any time to support digestive health, but Bonci especially recommends drinking prune juice before bed. If you must drink it during the day, it is recommended that you drink it for the first time when the toilet is nearby and you can relax. “That way, you don’t have to worry or panic about running to the bathroom,” she says.

Are you sure it’s worth a try? Here are 7 ways to try it.

7 ways to use prune juice for constipation

1. Drink straight.

The most direct and perhaps easiest way to use prune juice to prevent or relieve constipation is to drink it straight. If you’ve never had prune juice for the purpose of preventing or relieving constipation, both nutritionists say it’s best to start with a small amount. Please,” says Bonchi.

Prune juice by itself is very thick and may not appeal to everyone. She points out that many prunes you can buy her juice come in 8-ounce bottles, but at first she works best with a 4-ounce serving, so try to drink only half.Some brands to look for are , and .

2. Warm up.

Drinking warm prune juice can become a bedtime ritual to prevent constipation. After all, as Bonci previously shared, drinking prune juice at night gives you time to work your gut-supporting magic while you sleep. Both nutritionists say warm prune juice has the same nutritional benefits as cold prune juice.

There are also powdered prune products available for purchase that make the prune drink even more tea-like, especially in texture. and .

3. Add to smoothies.

If you don’t like the taste of prune juice by itself (whether cold or heated), Dr. Huschmand says you can also integrate it into smoothies with other frozen fruits. All fruits contain dietary fiber Important Nutrients to Maintain a Healthy Digestive SystemSo a smoothie mixed with prune juice is a gut-healthy way to start the day. According to Dr. Hushmand, one of his ways to incorporate prune juice into smoothies is by freezing ice cubes in his tray.That way you have prune juice ice cubes, just put them in the blender along with the other ingredients. Scientifically Proven to Help with Constipation Includes apples, avocados, bananas, blackberries, blueberries, cherries, figs, grapefruit and guava.

4. Mix with other juices.

Another way to make prune juice tastier is to combine it with your favorite fruit juice. “I really like prunes and orange juice together. I also like prunes and apple juice and cranberry juice,” says Bonch. She notes that both apple juice and prune juice contain sorbitol (a sugar alcohol).

5. Mix in dressing.

Only 5% of Americans Get Enough Fiber every day. No wonder so many of us are backed up! Topping salads with a dressing made from prune juice (Bonci’s clever idea) is a great way to support your gut in more ways than one. , Cook and reduce the juices for a few minutes before making the dressing. natural diuretic — bulgur, lentils, sauerkraut, black beans, tempeh, swiss chard and more better gut health.

6. Add to oatmeal.

Adding prune juice to a bowl of oatmeal and combining it with other liquid cooking ingredients can be as sweet as adding a handful of berries, says Bonchi. This pairing also delivers a one-two gut health punch. oatmeal It provides a good source of fiber, stabilizes blood sugar levels, and promotes satiety, so you can stay full until lunch.

7. Use for marinade.

Remember when Bonci said drinking prune juice at night can help you sleep? One of her delicious routes she recommends is using it as part of a rib or steak marinade. Simply mix Prince’s Juice with olive oil and herbs of your choice, drizzle over meat and marinate overnight. You can also

Are there any side effects or risks associated with prune juice?

Both nutritionists say the main risk or side effect to be aware of when taking prune juice for constipation is that it may work a little. that too That’s why it’s best to keep servings small to begin with. is.)

Dr. Huschmand says it’s not uncommon to feel a slight discomfort when prune juice starts to work. If the pressure caused by the pressure reaches an ‘obstruction’ in the colon, it can cause spasms,” she says. Bonci adds that prune juice has a laxative effect, so it may not be your best bet to consume it before your workout.

Dr. Hooshmand says that if constipation is a regular occurrence, it’s best to see a doctor who can help you understand exactly why you’re dealing with it on a regular basis and how best to move forward. I am emphasizing.

Takeaway

To truly support your gut, it’s important to eat a wide variety of nutrient-dense foods and watch your fiber intake. But if you have occasional constipation, prune juice is the solution.